Williams Racing and Kraken Reveal Fan-Designed Rear Wing for Austin Race

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams Racing and Kraken are today proud to unveil the rear wing design chosen by fans that will race in next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.









The FW46 cars driven by Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will feature six fan digital alter egos from the pioneering Williams Racing Cosmos Collection after tens of thousands of fans around the world voted in our second Rear Wing Takeover contest.

Under the latest initiative to provide unrivalled experiences for fans, Williams and Official Crypto and Web3 Partner Kraken sent 100,000 supporters registered with our Grid Pass programme their own unique collectible PFP for free, designed by leading Web3 artist Candy Apple – and gave them the chance to get their character on the car.

Grid Pass holders submitted their designs, which were narrowed down to 12 and put to three rounds of fan voting to make up the final livery enhancement that will be seen by hundreds of millions of people around the world during the 2024 Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix, in what will also be Alex Albon’s 100th Formula 1 race.

More than 35,000 votes were cast for the winning design, featuring Cosmos Collection characters with clothing inspired by different eras from Williams’ illustrious history.

The design can also be seen on a Williams showcar at the team’s Austin city centre Fan Zone presented by Kraken, part of our combined commitment to bold innovations that bring fans closer to the action online and offline.

James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing: “We are always looking for innovative ways to showcase our proud F1 history and bold ambition to our growing global fanbase and the Williams Racing Cosmos Collection is a perfect example of that. Combining iconic Williams Racing branding with leading Web3 technology has proven hugely popular and we are looking forward to seeing this eye-catching design out on track.”

Candy Apple, Web3 artist and Cosmos Collection designer: “This project was incredibly special to me! It allowed me to combine the cutting-edge technology of blockchain with the rich, iconic history of Williams Racing. I had a blast creating these ten characters for Williams. It was a fun challenge to design something enjoyable for all ages, while also finding ways to weave their history into various traits. Having my art featured on the rear wing of a Formula 1 car is beyond special. As a Web3 creator, it’s particularly unique – offering a creative and exciting way for digital collectibles to be seen by the world. My ultimate goal with my art has always been to just make people smile, and I’m grateful to Kraken and Williams for helping make that more of a reality.”

Mayur Gupta, CMO, Kraken: “At Kraken, we’re passionate about empowering creators and fans alike through Web3 technologies. The Rear Wing Takeover contest is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives, and we’re excited to see the Williams Racing Cosmos Collection come to life on the Williams Racing cars. By combining innovative technology, design, and fan engagement, we’re helping push the boundary of what’s possible in the world of motorsports and beyond. We’re honoured to be a part of this bold initiative and look forward to continue bringing unique experiences to fans worldwide in our partnership with Williams.”

Notes to editors

The Williams Racing Fan Zone, presented by Kraken, is open from Monday 14 October to Sunday 20 October at 800 Congress, Austin. For more information please visit WilliamsF1.com/fan-zone

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken offers a variety of crypto services, such as spot trading, under one roof. With over 13 million clients globally, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust. In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek’s Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. Kraken is the only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row, this showcases how the platform offers one of the world’s most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

Contacts

Craig Woodhouse

Head Of Communications



+44 (0) 7485 988 562



craig.woodhouse@williamsf1.com

Rebecca Banks

F1 Media Communications



+44 (0) 7736 675 123



rebecca.banks@williamsf1.com

Dominique Heyer-Wright

Communications Manager



+44 (0) 7483 012 993



d.heyerwright@williamsf1.com

Connor Bean

Communications Manager



+44 (0) 7483 014 077



connor.bean@williamsf1.com

Ella Wilton

Communications Executive



+44 (0) 7485 988 575



ella.wilton@williamsf1.com

Lauren Post



VP, Public Relations & Communications



press@kraken.com

For access to hi-res imagery via the Williams Media Portal please email: media@williamsf1.com