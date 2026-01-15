Wiland™ Launches MarketSignals™ Custom Personas: Data-Driven Segmentation to Find, Keep, and Grow High-Value Customers

MarketSignals™ Custom Personas powered by real spend data—built to help you find, keep, and grow your most valuable customers.

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessGrowth--Wiland™, the leading provider of data-driven marketing intelligence, today announced the launch of MarketSignals™ Custom Personas, a new custom segmentation solution that uses proprietary consumer spend data to help brands and agencies precisely identify, understand, and activate their best customer segments.

With MarketSignals Custom Personas, marketers can go beyond “one size fits all” traditional, survey-based persona models or generic canned segmentation systems to gain an accurate view of their customers—based not on assumptions, but on real-world spending behavior. By combining each client’s first-party data with Wiland’s vast transactional spending dataset, MarketSignals Custom Personas create behaviorally rich, actionable audience segments across marketing channels.

"MarketSignals Custom Personas give marketers the missing piece in their personalization and growth strategies," said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland. "Our clients want more than just insights—they want segmentation they can actually use. By grounding personas in real purchase behavior, we’re helping them find the right prospects, keep their best customers, and grow their business with precision."

MarketSignals Custom Personas are designed to be easily integrated into marketing strategies across industries, offering:

Tailored personas based on actual spending behavior

Appended persona data directly to the client’s customer file

Use of personas for personalization, retention, and acquisition

Expansion audiences for prospecting across digital platforms

MarketSignals Custom Personas offer businesses and nonprofits across industries a smarter path to segmentation—bridging strategy with real-world execution at scale.

“Don’t settle for generic segmentation that gives you mediocre results in your marketing efforts. Our MarketSignals Custom Personas are built specifically for you and provide unmatched performance,” said Gingell.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.wiland.com/personas.

About Wiland™

Wiland™ is a data science company that helps brands and nonprofits find, keep, and grow their best customers. Powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning, our solutions transform extensive consumer spending and intent signals into precise audiences and actionable insights. The result is smarter marketing that drives profitable acquisition, stronger retention, and greater customer lifetime value across every channel. With a foundation of ethical data practices and privacy-first innovation, Wiland delivers the intelligence organizations need to achieve measurable outcomes with confidence.

kmcgraw@wiland.com

303.485.8686



