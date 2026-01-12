WHOOP Announces the Massachusetts AI Coalition Formed to Unite Leading Companies, Builders, and Investors to Advance AI Innovation Across the Commonwealth, as Founding Chair

Founding participants include WHOOP (Founding 2026 Chair), Suno, Lovable, DraftKings, Wayfair, HubSpot, Klaviyo, Circle, Hi Marley, Blitzy, Phoenix Tailings, Duckbill, Jellyfish, Formlabs, Agency Inc, 7AI and many firms from the Boston Venture Capital community.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced the formation of the Massachusetts AI Coalition; a group of leading technology, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer and industrial companies and investors headquartered or with significant presence across the Commonwealth. The coalition is a first-of-its-kind, company-led initiative designed to strengthen collaboration, accelerate real-world AI adoption, and reinforce Massachusetts as a global leader in artificial intelligence. In addition to this, the group aims to enable company growth and encourage others to set up in Massachusetts.

The coalition spans early-stage startups to global public companies, including WHOOP, Suno, Lovable, DraftKings, Wayfair, HubSpot, Klaviyo, Circle, Hi Marley, Blitzy, Phoenix Tailings, Duckbill, Jellyfish, Formlabs, Agency Inc, and 7AI.

The coalition is grounded in a shared belief that AI will transform every major industry - including healthcare, education, robotics, biotech and life sciences, defense and aerospace and energy - and that Massachusetts is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation given its concentration of talent, research institutions, and innovative companies.

As Founding Chair, WHOOP will help guide the coalition’s initial direction, convening members around shared priorities while preserving the coalition’s open, collaborative, and multi-company structure.

“The AI revolution is here, and Massachusetts has all the pieces to play a leading role,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “But leadership is not automatic and it requires coordination. This coalition brings together the most ambitious companies in the Commonwealth to attract world-class talent, accelerate real-world AI adoption, and build an ecosystem that can rival the world’s established AI powerhouse cities.”

Rather than operating as a traditional trade group, the Massachusetts AI Coalition will focus on highly practical, in-person engagement that helps the companies unlock results and ensures Massachusetts is positioned to be as competitive as possible. Member companies will host and participate in events centered on sharing real AI use cases, retraining and retaining top talent, and attracting new companies and builders to Massachusetts.

“Massachusetts has everything it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence — the talent, the institutions, and the companies already building what’s next,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The Massachusetts AI Coalition brings together industry leaders to accelerate innovation, grow our economy, create jobs, and ensure the breakthroughs shaping the future are happening right here in our state.”

“AI is changing industries, companies, roles, and the structure of work itself,” said Ryan Durkin, VP of AI at Work at WHOOP. “The Massachusetts AI Coalition exists to help companies navigate that shift together, helping new founders start and stay here, supporting growth companies as they scale, and encouraging companies outside of Massachusetts to join us and build here. The 100+ in-person events we’re collectively holding in 2026 will push all of us to share what’s working in the field, what’s not, and how to deploy AI in ways that drive real impact for teams, customers, and the broader Massachusetts economy.”

In its first year, the coalition will organize and support events across five core formats: learning-focused workshops led by practitioners shipping AI into production; hands-on building sessions and hackdays; connection-driven networking for founders and operators; product launches spotlighting new AI innovation; and community events designed to make learning and building together both accessible and fun.

The Massachusetts AI Coalition is actively seeking additional companies, venues, and community leaders to help host events, co-lead discussions, and contribute to building an open, high-impact AI ecosystem across the Commonwealth.

Quotes from the Coalition and Community

Eric Paley, Secretary of Economic Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

“Massachusetts has long led the world in turning breakthroughs into real-world impact, and artificial intelligence is the next chapter of that story. We have the talent, companies, and momentum to compete and lead in AI, and the work underway across the state is focused on building an ecosystem where companies can scale, workers can thrive, and AI strengthens our economy across every sector. The Massachusetts AI Coalition reflects the kind of company-led collaboration that will keep our state at the forefront of global AI.”

Martin Camacho, Co-Founder of Suno

"Boston has extraordinary technical talent, and many of us at Suno came up through this ecosystem. With the right support, that talent can grow into companies that lead globally. Through the Massachusetts AI Coalition, we're excited to help strengthen the ecosystem by connecting builders to mentors, teams, and the practical support needed to build lasting AI companies in Boston."

