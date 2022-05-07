Home Business Wire Whiteford, Taylor & Preston and Ward & Berry Announce Strategic Alliance
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a joint commitment to providing sophisticated, cost-effective and full-service representation to the government contracting sector, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP and Ward & Berry PLLC are pleased to announce a strategic alliance. Founded in Washington, DC in 2017, Ward & Berry is a boutique law firm with deep roots representing government contractors and high technology companies with a variety of matters including litigation, bid protests and claims, government investigations, debarment, acquisitions and sale, and navigating the myriad overlapping regulations facing its clients. Founded in Baltimore in 1933, Whiteford is a full-service business law firm providing sophisticated, cost-effective legal services to clients regionally, nationally and internationally.

In furtherance of the new alliance, David Panzer, chair of Whiteford’s Government Contracts Group, has joined Ward & Berry as a partner, bringing his team of attorneys and contract analysts. “The new alliance provides exceptional leverage for the development of new business opportunities,” said Mr. Panzer. “Ward & Berry is a dedicated and focused government contracts team with a depth of experience in the industry that few firms can match. At the same time, this alliance will give our clients continued access to Whiteford’s deep experience across a comprehensive range of legal practices.”

Whiteford’s Managing Partner Martin Fletcher said the move is “a key step for both firms.” The strategic alliance provides Ward & Berry clients access to a broad range of sophisticated legal services, including on matters of employee benefits, intellectual property, cybersecurity, political law compliance, tax and more. At the same time, Ward & Berry’s reputation as a go-to firm for government contractors and technology firms significantly deepens the reach and visibility of Whiteford in the government contracting sector. Managing Partner Ryan Berry of Ward & Berry said, “Given the complexity of the legal landscape, government contractors are looking for a one-stop shop solution for legal services and, importantly, manageable costs. Our alliance with Whiteford brings our clients’ the best of both worlds – a full spectrum of legal services along with the personal attention, industry knowledge, and creative representation that they expect from Ward & Berry.”

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 180 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes seventeen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

About Ward & Berry, PLLC: Ward & Berry, PLLC is an industry-focused law firm designed to provide its government contractor and technology clients the legal services and industry knowledge they need to succeed. Our key practice areas are disputes with the government (Claims, REAs, bid protests, default termination, debarment); litigation with other contractors (including prime/subcontractor disputes, trade secret protection); compliance and government/internal investigations (with a special emphasis on the False Claims Act); corporate formation, debt financing, acquisitions and sale; and day-to-day counseling on FAR/DFARS/trade compliance.

