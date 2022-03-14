Home Business Wire White Clay Plans to Launch New Artificial Intelligence Service to Enhance Customer...
Business Wire

White Clay Plans to Launch New Artificial Intelligence Service to Enhance Customer Primacy

di Business Wire

Service addresses financial institutions’ struggle to determine primacy and drive profitability efforts amid rising economic pressures

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Clay, a company that provides financial institutions with a single source of truth to optimize revenue and deliver value to customers and shareholders, today announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) service, an add-on to its existing platform.

White Clay has created an AI service that helps financial institutions accurately measure and enhance customer primacy. This tool shows bankers which customers are the most profitable, and provides guidance in steering other customer relationships toward their institution’s ideal state.

First Keystone Community Bank is the first White Clay client to leverage the new AI service. Jonathan Littlewood, Chief Lending Officer and Vice President at the bank commented, “As the first client to use the AI tool, we’ve already begun uncovering new opportunities to positively affect our bottom line. Moreover, our bankers can now dedicate hours to nurturing our most impactful client relationships.”

White Clay’s platform helps financial institutions increase shareholder return by building a clean, enterprise-wide data environment, analyzing account- and client-level profitability, and putting tools in the hands of bankers to improve client relationships. By leveraging AI, White Clay is giving bankers another powerful tool to provide value for clients and shareholders. The tool is adaptive; it learns the specific factors relevant to each financial institution that impact primacy to describe and predict the impact of changes across the lifespan of each customer. Those leveraging the service can identify which relationships can be improved to increase profitability, lifetime value, and duration. Bankers get fast and referenceable information about each client, providing the confidence and insight to have more meaningful conversations with the clients for which they are responsible.

Mac Thompson, Founder and President of White Clay, said, “At White Clay, we deliver technology that is valuable for both financial institutions and their clients. Our new AI service does just that, empowering bankers to become trusted advisors to their clients. Bankers will now have a more detailed view of their client profiles, allowing them to better understand their clients’ needs and offer more relevant products and services that add real value to those relationships.”

The AI service will be widely available in Spring 2022 and will include capabilities for both retail and business lines.

About White Clay

White Clay combines and curates financial institutions’ data then builds in intelligence to create a single source of truth that improves profitability and drives revenue. The platform helps bankers understand their customers better by providing them with a clear view of their product usage, activities, and transactions. This serves as the foundation for financial institutions to drive revenue, optimize capital, improve liquidity, and deliver shareholder value. Learn more at www.whiteclay.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Schwartz

561-693-9471

Articoli correlati

Analog Devices to Host 2022 Investor Day on April 5

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Nutcracker Therapeutics Raises $167 Million in Series C Financing to Advance its mRNA Therapeutics and First-of-its-Kind Biochip-based Manufacturing Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financing round led by returning investor ARCH Venture Partners Enables accelerated development of therapeutic pipeline built upon its proprietary RNA...
Continua a leggere

BigCommerce and Bolt Deepen Partnership to Embed Bolt’s One-Click Checkout and Shopper Network, Making it Available to Small, Medium and Enterprise Merchants in the...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Now BigCommerce merchants of all sizes can access Bolt One-Click Checkout to provide frictionless one-click transactions to create hassle-free...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Windows Android Amazon Appstore

Microsoft aggiorna il Windows Subsystem per Android per gli Insider

Sistemi operativi