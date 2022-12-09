Whistic Wins Awards for Best Cyber Security Risk Management Solution and Best Place to Work for in Utah

American Security Today honors Whistic with Platinum Homeland Security Award & Utah Business names Whistic one of this year’s ‘Best Places to Work For in Utah’

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfoSec—Whistic, the network for assessing, publishing and sharing vendor security information, is being honored this month for the value and effectiveness of its vendor security risk management solution and as one of the Best Places to Work for in Utah. American Security Today acknowledged Whistic on November 16 with its Platinum Homeland Security Award for Best Cyber Security Risk Management Solution. Utah Business also named Whistic to its roster of Best Places to Work for in Utah.

“These recognitions underscore the value of the work we are doing to accelerate sales, mitigate the risk of a data breach, and drive cost savings through proactive security assurance and protection for buyers and sellers,” said Whistic CEO Nick Sorensen. “We are grateful for these acknowledgements and are particularly excited to be recognized for our company culture, our exceptional team, and the way we support and enable employee growth as we work to empower the world to put security first.”

Cyber Security Award

Whistic received the Homeland Security Award from American Security Today at the 2022 Astors Awards Ceremony in New York City on November 16. The award recognizes Whistic for providing “Vendor assessments that are actually easy…(and) eliminate time-consuming, manual processes and replace them with an integrated and simple way to assess risk.”

The 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Presentation gathered more than two hundred representatives of law enforcement, public safety and top industry leaders to honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines, and the technology vendors who stand beside them by providing solutions to create a safer world for generations to come.

Best Place to Work For in Utah

Utah Business anonymously surveys thousands of employees about their workplaces each year to determine the employers who stand out as the region’s most supportive and best. The 2022 list acknowledges organizations that are exceptional as employers and are setting new standards in their industries.

The Best Place to Work For in Utah Award recognizes Whistic for “Community, internet stipend, stock options, supplement to health insurance premium, floating holidays, early end on Friday, quarterly bonuses, family and service days, and Whistic DNA days of extra PTO.”

One employee noted, “I love the focus on work-life balance that Whistic offers … and the support for family and community-focused activities.”

Whistic helps companies proactively, securely and transparently share security documentation in order to accelerate sales and enables information security teams to accelerate their ability to assess vendors without having to request a questionnaire (a Zero-Touch Assessment™). This approach takes the assessment process from a 12.7 day average questionnaire turnaround to a same-day assessment using a Whistic Profile accessed on-demand from the Trust Catalog.

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Asana, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, TripActions, and G2 who are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit Whistic.com.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Cheryl Conner or Paul Murphy



SnappConner PR



801-806-0150



info@snappconner.com