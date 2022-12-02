Whistic Integrates the 2023 Shared Assessments (SIG) Questionnaire into Vendor Security Network

The updated SIG (Standardized Information Gathering) questionnaire, which standardizes third-party risk information, is now available to companies in the Whistic Network

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfoSec—Whistic, the leading vendor security network for both buyers and sellers, today announced the release of the Shared Assessments 2023 Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) Questionnaire for users of the Whistic Assess and Whistic Profile product offerings. The 2023 SIG assimilates third-party risk assessments by providing a database of predictable, standardized questions organized by risk control domains, mapping reference and risk control categories.

“Whistic is a proud partner of Shared Assessments, which has become a trusted source for third party risk assurance,” said Whistic CEO Nick Sorensen. “While there are many significant updates in this year’s release, the new 2023 content maps seamlessly to prior versions of the SIG and to the other leading standardized frameworks supported by Whistic, which makes it easy for the thousands of companies in the Whistic Network with existing questionnaire responses to advance to the 2023 SIG by leveraging our automated mapping functionality.”

The newest version of the SIG includes a new risk domain covering Nth Party Management to assist in targeted scoping of regulations and standards for interconnected suppliers to address the increasing complexities of supply chains. An expanded Privacy Management domain seeks to address the pending California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) as well as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) updates and impending U.S. State Privacy laws.

Whistic is the first vendor security network to integrate the updated questionnaire, which also incorporates standards to measure and improve Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) performance of a company and its vendors, as ESG becomes increasingly more important to customers, governments and other stakeholders.

Companies can proactively organize and publish their full security and risk posture with the 2023 SIG as a key component of their Whistic Profile to accelerate sales and build trust with customers. Companies can also use the thousands of Whistic Profiles published in the Vendor Security Network to perform Zero-Touch Assessments™ on vendors, saving weeks or months of assessment turnaround time.

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Asana, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, TripActions, and G2 who are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit Whistic.com.

Contacts

Cheryl Conner or Paul Murphy



SnappConner PR



801-806-0150



info@snappconner.com