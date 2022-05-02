Wharfedale Launches its WiSA HT Certified Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for Sale in China

The Opal speaker system is Wharfedale’s first WiSA HT-certified interoperable system, delivering cinema-quality sound to the Chinese market

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Wharefedale’s Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System has earned WiSA HT Interoperability Certification and commenced sales in China. Wharfedale is a legendary audio equipment manufacturer established in 1932 and known for bringing innovative, very high quality solutions to market.





The Opal 5.1 system, which launched April 15, 2022, continues this rich tradition by delivering outstanding performance utilizing WiSA HT technology. It retails at $4,200 and is sold exclusively in mainland China. The system additionally features touch controls and Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital TrueHD decoding.

“At Wharfedale, our innovation never stops,” said Olina Wu, Wharfedale Brand Director. “While we’re selling the Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System solely in China right now, we’re eager to expand its footprint in other overseas markets. WiSA HT interoperability certification shows our commitment to creating interoperable solutions that work with other entertainment products to deliver stunning quality and remarkable precision for our current and future customers.”

The WiSA HT certification ensures seamless connectivity with other components using WiSA HT technology as well as the best-in-class, high-definition, multichannel audio performance WiSA is known for. WiSA HT provides up to eight channels of wireless audio capable of providing stunning quality, lightning-fast syncing, low latency and high fidelity for any home theater setup. All WiSA HT-certified components, independent of brand, work together perfectly.

“At WiSA, and through certifications with leading audio brands like Wharfedale, we’re building the category of wireless home audio by facilitating simpler, better and more immersive audio experiences for more people,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “Our mission at WiSA is to change the way people build home entertainment systems by delivering technologies that make high performance audio simple to achieve. The WiSA HT-certified Opal Wireless Home Theater Speaker System is a terrific example of our mission coming to fruition.”

For brands wanting to pursue WiSA HT certification, they’re encouraged to reach out to Tony Ostrom at tony@wisatechnologies.com. To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

