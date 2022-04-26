WEX Names Jagtar Narula New Chief Financial Officer

Appointment effective May 25, 2022

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced that Jagtar Narula has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 25, 2022.

“Jagtar has proven strategic and financial experience leading innovative technology companies,” said Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “His strong track record of successfully executing and integrating acquisitions, driving thoughtful growth through effective capital allocation, and building strong finance organizations in technology companies complements our existing leadership team and positions us well for continued profitable growth.”

Narula joins WEX from 3D Systems Corporation, where he currently serves as CFO. Prior to joining 3D Systems, he oversaw corporate strategy and business development for Blackbaud, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software and payment solutions, where he also previously led investor relations, financial planning, and investment strategy. Additionally, Narula held several finance leadership roles at Xerox, including financial planning, acquisition operations, and strategy. Prior to Xerox, he spent nearly ten years in investment banking and private equity, after beginning his professional career as an engineer. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an Engineering degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“WEX has an outstanding history of innovating for customers and developing exciting new technologies, while remaining disciplined on financial targets,” said Narula. “I am thrilled to join WEX and build upon the company’s already strong momentum.”

With Narula’s appointment, interim CFO Jennifer Kimball will return full time to her role as Chief Accounting Officer, while supporting Narula’s transition over the coming months.

“I am grateful to Jen for stepping up to lead our finance team over the past few months,” said Smith. “I am confident she and Jagtar will enjoy a great partnership, helping to deliver impressive results for our customers and shareholders.”

