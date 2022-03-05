Home Business Wire WeWork Statement Regarding Potential Equity Investment
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), a leading flexible space provider, today issued the below statement regarding reports of exploring inbound interest for an additional equity investment:

The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time. Our liquidity at the end of the third quarter stands at $2.3 billion.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

