WeWork and BetterHelp Partner on Mental Health Awareness Month Initiative to Provide Free Access to Therapy Nationwide

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the companies are offering access to free professional therapy as well as wellness events to WeWork members around the country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, and BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy platform, today announced a paid partnership to provide access to a free month of professional therapy to U.S. WeWork members, and underscore the importance of mental health and normalized access to tools for improving emotional wellbeing. In addition to the free professional therapy, the two companies are hosting wellness events around the country to promote the importance of meditation, health and nutrition, and mindfulness.

As new ways of working are introduced, and for many the lines between work and life are increasingly blurred, the importance of mental health is more critical than ever. According to a recent American Psychological Association survey, work-related stress and burnout are at all time highs, with 79% of respondents reporting work-related stress in the past month, 32% reporting emotional exhaustion and 44% reporting physical fatigue – which the APA notes is nearly a 40% increase since 2019.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, WeWork and BetterHelp’s paid partnership aims to promote the importance of mental health and improved access to therapy, meditation, and health and nutrition education. WeWork members can sign up and be matched to a licensed therapist for a free month of confidential professional counseling.

“We are very excited to partner with WeWork, as we see strong alignment between the two brands, who greatly impact people’s lives,” said Kfir Eyal, VP of Sales and Partnership for BetterHelp. “Over the past few years, with a mission to improve lives, we’ve seen great success in changing the perception of online therapy from a niche or a trendy solution, to the first choice many people make when considering therapy. WeWork is a partner that not only influenced a similar change in the coworking industry, but also leads with prioritizing its members’ well being.”

“At WeWork, we’re dedicated to helping empower our members with the space and resources they need to navigate this new world of work,” said Errol Williams, SVP, Head of Community, USC & Peru, WeWork. “We’re excited to partner with BetterHelp in our commitment to putting people first by supporting our members as they prioritize their mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

Contacts

Heela Gonen



heela.gonen@betterhelp.com