Home Business Wire WeVideo Creators Recognized During Student Screening Event at KCI
Business Wire

WeVideo Creators Recognized During Student Screening Event at KCI

di Business Wire

Four Official Selections of the All-American High School Film Festival Showcased

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of student filmmakers from around the world submit entries to the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) each year, and the 2021 event featured work from four students attending Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, CA. Created with support from the Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) and Foothill College, and using WeVideo’s powerful, cloud-based multimedia creation platform, the entries were celebrated during a special screening event at KCI on January 25, 2022. The work of the young filmmakers was honored, while they shared insights gained from their experiences, sources of inspiration, and journey through the creative process.

AAHSFF official selections created by Mt. Pleasant High School students include:

The selected student films were produced using WeVideo’s versatile video editing and multimedia platform, which is trusted by over 38 million users worldwide. Through leveraging WeVideo’s high-quality, easy-to-use content creation tools, the student filmmakers were able to tell their authentic stories through crafting standout narrative shorts. AAHSFF was held October 8-10, 2021 in New York City. Submissions for the 2022 AAHSFF are currently being accepted.

“Every student can be a creator with access to the right tools and we champion that. We’ve designed WeVideo to be flexible, intuitive, and collaborative, allowing students at all levels to create impressive videos like a pro. We are thrilled to collaborate with KCI, and see how their students achieve success using our tools,” shared Krishna Menon, CEO, WeVideo.

“It’s critical we empower the next generation of leaders and innovators. As advocates for STEAM and technology integration in education, offering students multimedia training is critical for problem-solving, growing through the creative process, and developing their voices through sharing unique perspectives. Partnering with WeVideo has allowed us to easily incorporate multimedia into curriculums by providing students with an all-in-one, user-friendly tool set for creating incredible films,” stated Gay Krause, Executive Director, KCI.

Educators and filmmakers interested in learning more about WeVideo can visit: https://www.wevideo.com.

About WeVideo

WeVideo is a powerful, easy to use, cloud-based collaborative video creation platform. With over 38 million accounts created to date, WeVideo is the first choice of businesses, consumers, educators and students, as well as being the video backbone for many third-party media solutions. WeVideo can be accessed from any computer or device: at school, home, work or on the go. Users can easily capture, edit, view and share videos for personal, social media, business or learning purposes with secure storage of their content in the cloud. Download the mobile app on iTunes or Google Play, and visit the website for more information: https://www.wevideo.com/.

About KCI

The Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) empowers educators to bring innovative practices to their classrooms to motivate, challenge, and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future. Over 23,000 teachers have participated in KCI courses and programs, and the organization partners with education-oriented non-profits and foundations to address the critical issues facing education and workplace development. For more information, visit: https://krauseinnovationcenter.org/.

Contacts

WeVideo PR Contact
Stephanie Solares

RazPR for WeVideo

stephanie@razpr.com

KCI PR Contact
Cate Tolnai

Director of Marketing & Strategy, KCI

ctolnai@krauseinnovationcenter.org

Articoli correlati

BC Transit to Introduce Next-Generation Contactless Payment Capabilities with Cubic’s Umo Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Umo platform will enable British Columbia's ridership to pay fares conveniently, simplifying their journeys and making transit more...
Continua a leggere

YuJa, Inc. Announces Integration with Webex to Power Hybrid Work Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
YuJa Available in New Webex App Hub SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, announces its...
Continua a leggere

University of Colorado School of Medicine Will Work with DreaMed Diabetes to Deploy Its Advisor System as a New Resource for Diabetes Device Initiation

Business Wire Business Wire -
The project is supported by a $2.7 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to the university supporting the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BC Transit to Introduce Next-Generation Contactless Payment Capabilities with Cubic’s Umo Platform

Business Wire