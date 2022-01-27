WeVideo Creators Recognized During Student Screening Event at KCI

Four Official Selections of the All-American High School Film Festival Showcased

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thousands of student filmmakers from around the world submit entries to the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) each year, and the 2021 event featured work from four students attending Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, CA. Created with support from the Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) and Foothill College, and using WeVideo’s powerful, cloud-based multimedia creation platform, the entries were celebrated during a special screening event at KCI on January 25, 2022. The work of the young filmmakers was honored, while they shared insights gained from their experiences, sources of inspiration, and journey through the creative process.

AAHSFF official selections created by Mt. Pleasant High School students include:

The selected student films were produced using WeVideo’s versatile video editing and multimedia platform, which is trusted by over 38 million users worldwide. Through leveraging WeVideo’s high-quality, easy-to-use content creation tools, the student filmmakers were able to tell their authentic stories through crafting standout narrative shorts. AAHSFF was held October 8-10, 2021 in New York City. Submissions for the 2022 AAHSFF are currently being accepted.

“Every student can be a creator with access to the right tools and we champion that. We’ve designed WeVideo to be flexible, intuitive, and collaborative, allowing students at all levels to create impressive videos like a pro. We are thrilled to collaborate with KCI, and see how their students achieve success using our tools,” shared Krishna Menon, CEO, WeVideo.

“It’s critical we empower the next generation of leaders and innovators. As advocates for STEAM and technology integration in education, offering students multimedia training is critical for problem-solving, growing through the creative process, and developing their voices through sharing unique perspectives. Partnering with WeVideo has allowed us to easily incorporate multimedia into curriculums by providing students with an all-in-one, user-friendly tool set for creating incredible films,” stated Gay Krause, Executive Director, KCI.

Educators and filmmakers interested in learning more about WeVideo can visit: https://www.wevideo.com.

About WeVideo

WeVideo is a powerful, easy to use, cloud-based collaborative video creation platform. With over 38 million accounts created to date, WeVideo is the first choice of businesses, consumers, educators and students, as well as being the video backbone for many third-party media solutions. WeVideo can be accessed from any computer or device: at school, home, work or on the go. Users can easily capture, edit, view and share videos for personal, social media, business or learning purposes with secure storage of their content in the cloud. Download the mobile app on iTunes or Google Play, and visit the website for more information: https://www.wevideo.com/.

About KCI

The Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) empowers educators to bring innovative practices to their classrooms to motivate, challenge, and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future. Over 23,000 teachers have participated in KCI courses and programs, and the organization partners with education-oriented non-profits and foundations to address the critical issues facing education and workplace development. For more information, visit: https://krauseinnovationcenter.org/.

