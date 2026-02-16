Westlake Royal Building Products™ Launches New Website Featuring Innovative AI Design Tool

Unified digital experience makes product discovery, project planning and design more inspiring and seamless for homeowners and professionals

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™ (“Westlake Royal”), a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, delivering a unified digital experience that brings all of its product brands together under one comprehensive platform. The enhanced site also introduces Design Canvas™, an intuitive home design tool that empowers homeowners, designers and building professionals to plan and visualize exterior projects with ease.

This strategic redesign marks a major step toward a truly connected “One Westlake Royal Building Products” experience, streamlining access to the company’s full product portfolio and making it simpler for professionals and homeowners to explore solutions across every category. The new design tool also aligns with today’s homeowner behavior. According to a recent study, most homeowners plan to spend more time researching before hiring a contractor, with nearly 30% planning to invest more than 10 hours learning about their projects — often using digital home improvement platforms and retailer websites.

“With the launch of our new website and Design Canvas, our goal was to create a seamless and inspiring experience that reflects the innovation and breadth of our product offerings,” said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing, Westlake Royal Building Products. “This is more than a website. It’s a launch pad where customers can explore everything Westlake Royal has to offer, discover the right products for their next project, and bring their visions to life through creativity, education and interactive design.”

The new website features a fresh, modern interface and easy navigation, providing educational resources, design inspiration and product information across all of Westlake Royal’s brands. Design Canvas builds on this integrated experience, leveraging advanced AI technology and incorporating products from across categories — including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Stone and Roofing — to allow for an effortless design journey.

Users can begin exploring Design Canvas as a guest, using sample homes equipped with curated palettes and suggested products to jump-start their designs. Realistic previews and before-and-after visualizations make it easy to see the impact of each choice, helping users move forward with confidence.

For a more personalized experience, users can upload a photo of their home and take advantage of the AI-powered QuickView mapping, which automatically identifies design regions — making it simple to mix and match colors, textures and styles. Users can create an account to save and share their designs and generate a product summary that serves as a guide for sourcing the exact materials featured in their project.

Explore Design Canvas by visiting Westlake Royal Building Products’ new website.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

