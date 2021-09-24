Westfall Technik Names Mark Gomulka CEO

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Westfall Technik and Brian Jones, the company’s founder, are pleased to announce that Mark Gomulka has assumed the position of CEO of Westfall Technik.





Jones, who started Westfall with a vision to create a vertically integrated advanced plastics company, has worked closely with Gomulka for years at Nypro and at Flex. Gomulka joined Westfall as Senior Vice President in January 2020. Together, the Westfall leadership team has launched or acquired 18 companies in less than four years. Westfall enjoys a leading roster of medical and CPG customers, high-performing operators, and a world-class sales team.

“I trust Mark to lead Westfall as CEO,” Jones said. “I’ve seen executives grow up in the plastics industry for a long time, and Mark knows better than anyone how to execute the integrated vision for Westfall. We’ve worked together closely for many years, and Mark has done a masterful job maturing the Westfall organization.”

Gomulka has risen rapidly at Westfall, after leading Flex’s medical and precision plastics operations for the prior five years. Previously, he spent 15 years at Nypro in various global operational and leadership roles.

“I am committed to the success of our customers and teammates,” Gomulka said. “I look forward to furthering our focus on flawless execution, integrated sales, and new capabilities, to attract the best new plastics technologies and talent to the Westfall family. None of this would be possible without the Westfall executive team and the support of our founder, Brian Jones.”

New York-based private equity firms Lee Equity Partners and BlackBern Partners sponsored the launch of Westfall Technik in October 2017. Benjamin Hochberg, a partner at Lee Equity and a member of Westfall’s board, stated: “We sponsored Westfall with the goal of building a differentiated, integrated plastics company to best serve the needs of leading medical and consumer brands. Brian and now Mark have delivered speed, scale, talent and technology. We are excited to join Brian in congratulating Mark, as he assumes a role to help achieve Westfall’s full potential.”

About Westfall Technik Inc.

Westfall Technik is a global holding company that provides highly productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik’s competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high quality products at an excellent value, a fast response for decreased time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, supply-chain security compliance, and reliability from a trustworthy team. Learn more at www.westfall-technik.com.

