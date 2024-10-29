Western Window Systems launches the Series 8000 Vantage Line, offering minimal frames and maximum performance

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Window Systems, part of the MITER Brands portfolio and a leader in designing modern windows and doors that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, proudly announces the launch of the Series 8000 Vantage Line. This new line combines clean design with top-tier performance, offering expansive glass with narrow frame profiles, as well as exceptional thermal efficiency, water resistance, and air tightness.









At the heart of the Series 8000 Vantage Line is advanced Euro Groove technology, enabling sleek, thin frames that are easy to install while enhancing durability. The line also incorporates a high-density polyurethane foam thermal barrier, the latest in thermal technology, allowing these products to meet stringent current and future energy standards, including Energy Star 7 and Title 24.

“We designed the Series 8000 to deliver the perfect balance of aesthetics and performance,” said Brian Leizerowicz, Vice President of Sales at Western Window Systems. “Its refined frame profiles maximize views, while the advanced thermal barrier ensures optimal energy efficiency for both residential and commercial spaces. Tailored for architects, designers, and builders, the Series 8000 delivers on the growing demand for high-performance windows with minimalist aesthetics.”

The Series 8000 Vantage Line launches with four key products, including the Series 8630 Fixed Window/Window Wall; Series 8660 Awning Window; Series 8665 Pass-Through Awning Window, and Series 8670 Casement Window.

The Series 8000 Vantage Line is now available through independent window and door dealers, with additional products planned for release in 2025.

To find a dealer or explore the Series 8000 Vantage Line, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

