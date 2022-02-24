Home Business Wire Western Union to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum
Business Wire

Western Union to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Claire Treacy

Claire.Treacy@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:

Tom Hadley

WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com

Articoli correlati

QAD Precision to Exhibit and Speak at 2022 ICPA Annual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global trade and compliance leader to showcase its global trade compliance software at booth 9 and present on disruptive...
Continua a leggere

Wind River Studio Supports Intel SoCs for Real-Time and AI-Driven Intelligent Systems for Aerospace and Defense Edge Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aerospace--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced support for new...
Continua a leggere

In An Uncertain World The SmartMetric Biometric Credit And Debit Card Brings Heightened Security For Financial Transactions

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): the biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card created by SmartMetric brings a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
GitHub

GitHub apre il database delle vulnerabilità alla community

Sicurezza