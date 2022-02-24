Western Union to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

