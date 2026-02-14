Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 a.m. ET

The management presentation will be available as a live webcast, accessible through WD’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About WD

WD builds the storage infrastructure that powers the AI-driven data economy. For more than 55 years, WD has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering the scale, reliability, and economics required to turn data into intelligence. Today, WD partners with the world’s leading hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises to provide durable, innovative storage platforms that are proven and trusted at scale. All of this is driven by its people, whose engineering discipline and customer focus help organizations store, protect, and use the world’s data with confidence. Follow WD on LinkedIn and learn more at www.wd.com.

© 2026 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital design, and the Western Digital logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Ambrish Srivastava

408.717.9765

ambrish.srivastava@wdc.com



Western Digital Investor Relations

investor@wdc.com



Western Digital Media Relations

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com