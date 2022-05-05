Home Business Wire Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day in San Francisco
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler and other senior executives will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations website, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

In addition, Western Digital will hold its “What’s Next” Media & Industry Analyst Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the same location. The company will introduce new products across its broad portfolio of storage solutions – from cloud to enterprise to consumer. A live webcast of the event will also be available, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

Details:

  • Event: What’s Next Western Digital
  • Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Time: 9:00 am – 11:30 am PDT / 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT
  • Location: The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco
  • Event: Western Digital’s 2022 Investor Day
  • Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Time: 8:00 am – 12:15 pm PDT / 11:00 am – 3:15 pm EDT
  • Location: The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With both Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

