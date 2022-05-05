Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day in San Francisco

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler and other senior executives will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations website, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

In addition, Western Digital will hold its “What’s Next” Media & Industry Analyst Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the same location. The company will introduce new products across its broad portfolio of storage solutions – from cloud to enterprise to consumer. A live webcast of the event will also be available, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

Details:

Event: What’s Next Western Digital

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 am – 11:30 am PDT / 12:00 pm – 2:30 pm EDT

Location: The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

Event: Western Digital’s 2022 Investor Day

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 am – 12:15 pm PDT / 11:00 am – 3:15 pm EDT

Location: The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With both Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:

T. Peter Andrew



949.672.9655



peter.andrew@wdc.com

investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:

Robin Schultz



408.573.5043



robin.schultz@wdc.com