<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January...
Business Wire

Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2023 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Robin Schultz

408.573.5043

robin.schultz@wdc.com

Articoli correlati

Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology,...
Continua a leggere

HKSTP Partners Global Accelerator Plug and Play in Calling Startups for EPiC 2023 Elevator Pitch Competition in Hong Kong

Business Wire Business Wire -
Extended 20 January deadline set for global competition with huge scale-up opportunities in Asia HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Kong Science and...
Continua a leggere

Stratospheric Exploration Leader World View to Go Public via SPAC Deal with Leo Holdings Corp. II

Business Wire Business Wire -
World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, to be well-positioned to strengthen its leadership position in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire