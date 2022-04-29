Western Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News Summary

Revenue was $4.38 billion, up 6% year-over-year (YoY). Cloud revenue increased by 25%, Client revenue declined by 2%, and Consumer revenue declined 8% YoY.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.08 and Non-GAAP EPS was $1.65.

Generated operating cash flow of $398 million and free cash flow of $148 million.

Expect fiscal fourth quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $4.50 billion to $4.70 billion with Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.60 to $1.90.

“The entire Western Digital team worked together to deliver excellent financial performance while navigating a dynamic geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, as well as ongoing supply challenges. This has all been made possible by the operational and portfolio improvements we have made over the last couple of years, which enable us to unlock the earnings power of the Western Digital model,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the business outlook for calendar year 2022. We believe the secular demand for storage and our new product ramps in HDD and flash will drive growth across our end markets.”

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q/Q Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $4,381 $4,833 down 9% $4,381 $4,833 down 9% Gross Margin 27.0% 32.8% down 5.8 ppt 31.7% 33.6% down 1.9 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $857 $856 — $740 $741 — Operating Income ($M) $324 $727 down 55% $650 $882 down 26% Net Income ($M) $25 $564 down 96% $521 $724 down 28% Earnings Per Share $0.08 $1.79 down 96% $1.65 $2.30 down 28%

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y/Y Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $4,381 $4,137 up 6% $4,381 $4,137 up 6% Gross Margin 27.0% 26.4% up 0.6 ppt 31.7% 27.7% up 4.0 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $857 $774 up 11% $740 $732 up 1% Operating Income ($M) $324 $317 up 2% $650 $412 up 58% Net Income ($M) $25 $197 down 87% $521 $318 up 64% Earnings Per Share $0.08 $0.63 down 87% $1.65 $1.02 up 62%

The company generated $398 million in cash flow from operations, made a discretionary debt repayment of $150 million and ended the quarter with $2.51 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

End Market Summary Revenue ($M) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q/Q Q3 2021 Y/Y Cloud $ 1,774 $ 1,920 down 8% $ 1,423 up 25% Client 1,732 1,854 down 7% 1,767 down 2% Consumer 875 1,059 down 17% 947 down 8% Total Revenue $4,381 $4,833 down 9% $4,137 up 6%

Cloud represented 40% of total revenue. Western Digital’s leadership position at the 18-terabyte capacity point, and ramp of 20-terabyte drives, drove a nearly 40% year-over-year increase in nearline revenue. This growth was partially offset by lower enterprise SSD and smart video hard drive revenues.

Client accounted for 40% of total revenue. Within client SSD, demand from PC OEM customers improved as they worked through their own supply chain issues. The sequential decrease in revenue was primarily due to typical seasonality in both flash for mobile and client hard drives.

Consumer represented 20% of total revenue. On a sequential basis, the decline was led by lower retail flash shipments. Western Digital drove 35% year-over-year growth in average capacity per unit in consumer flash, building on the broad consumer recognition of the strength and the value of its brands, including WD_BLACK, SanDisk and SanDisk Professional.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2022 Three Months Ending July 1, 2022 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $4.50 – $4.70 $4.50 – $4.70 Gross margin 30.0% – 32.0% 31.0% – 33.0% Operating expenses ($M) $880 – $900 $770 – $790 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$80 ~$70 Tax rate N/A ~11%(2) Diluted earnings per share N/A $1.60 – $1.90 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~317 ~317

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes contamination related charges and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $25 million to $35 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. The company’s Non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of non-cash economic interest and other. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $135 million to $165 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP tax rate and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP interest and other expense, Non-GAAP tax rate and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort. (2) The Non-GAAP tax rate provided is based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income. Due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income and because our tax rate is based on an estimated forecasted annual GAAP tax rate, our estimated Non-GAAP tax rate may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax rates.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With both Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and remaining calendar year 2022; expectations for demand trends, product ramps and market conditions; and expectations regarding our product portfolio and momentum. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s third quarter ended April 1, 2022 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; volatility in global economic conditions; impact of business and market conditions; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our substantial level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; disruptions in operations from cyberattacks or other system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 27, 2021, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) April 1,

2022 July 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,505 $ 3,370 Accounts receivable, net 2,353 2,257 Inventories 3,661 3,616 Other current assets 659 514 Total current assets 9,178 9,757 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,488 3,188 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,417 1,586 Goodwill 10,061 10,066 Other intangible assets, net 252 442 Other non-current assets 1,303 1,093 Total assets $ 25,699 $ 26,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,836 $ 1,934 Accounts payable to related parties 396 398 Accrued expenses 1,605 1,653 Accrued compensation 485 634 Current portion of long-term debt 75 251 Total current liabilities 4,397 4,870 Long-term debt 7,087 8,474 Other liabilities 2,231 2,067 Total liabilities 13,715 15,411 Total shareholders’ equity 11,984 10,721 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 25,699 $ 26,132

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 Revenue, net $ 4,381 $ 4,137 $ 14,265 $ 12,002 Cost of revenue 3,200 3,046 9,836 9,047 Gross profit 1,181 1,091 4,429 2,955 Operating expenses: Research and development 572 555 1,725 1,645 Selling, general and administrative 281 287 851 808 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 4 (68 ) 24 (43 ) Total operating expenses 857 774 2,600 2,410 Operating income 324 317 1,829 545 Interest and other expense, net (62 ) (68 ) (217 ) (214 ) Income before taxes 262 249 1,612 331 Income tax expense 237 52 413 132 Net income $ 25 $ 197 $ 1,199 $ 199 Income per common share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.64 $ 3.84 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.63 $ 3.79 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 313 306 312 305 Diluted 316 313 316 308

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 25 $ 197 $ 1,199 $ 199 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 216 251 708 961 Stock-based compensation 86 83 249 239 Deferred income taxes 3 (36 ) 41 (41 ) Gain on disposal of assets (15 ) (66 ) (14 ) (65 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 13 10 34 30 Other non-cash operating activities, net 29 (8 ) 42 (26 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 390 (72 ) (96 ) 474 Inventories (15 ) (108 ) (45 ) (613 ) Accounts payable (196 ) (209 ) (100 ) (139 ) Accounts payable to related parties 7 3 (2 ) (10 ) Accrued expenses (95 ) 173 (48 ) 251 Accrued compensation (83 ) (29 ) (149 ) 22 Other assets and liabilities, net 33 (73 ) (234 ) (378 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 398 116 1,585 904 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (290 ) (162 ) (829 ) (699 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 40 35 23 129 Strategic Investments and other, net (3 ) 1 (16 ) 8 Net cash used in investing activities (253 ) (126 ) (822 ) (562 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net (3 ) — (23 ) 20 Repayment of debt (3,150 ) (212 ) (5,575 ) (673 ) Proceeds from debt 3,000 — 3,998 — Debt issuance costs (14 ) — (23 ) — Other — — — (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (167 ) (212 ) (1,623 ) (662 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4 ) — (5 ) 6 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26 ) (222 ) (865 ) (314 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,531 2,956 3,370 3,048 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,505 $ 2,734 $ 2,505 $ 2,734

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Supplemental Operating Segment Results (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 Net revenue: Flash $ 2,243 $ 2,175 $ 7,353 $ 6,287 HDD 2,138 1,962 6,912 5,715 Total net revenue $ 4,381 $ 4,137 $ 14,265 $ 12,002 Gross profit: Flash $ 798 $ 653 $ 2,665 $ 1,752 HDD 592 491 2,061 1,462 Total gross profit for segments $ 1,390 $ 1,144 $ 4,726 $ 3,214 Unallocated corporate items: Contamination related charges (203 ) — (203 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (39 ) (65 ) (293 ) Stock-based compensation expense (13 ) (14 ) (36 ) (41 ) Recoveries from a power outage incident 7 — 7 75 Total unallocated corporate items (209 ) (53 ) (297 ) (259 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 1,181 $ 1,091 $ 4,429 $ 2,955 Gross margin: Flash 35.6 % 30.0 % 36.2 % 27.9 % HDD 27.7 % 25.0 % 29.8 % 25.6 % Total gross margin for segments 31.7 % 27.7 % 33.1 % 26.8 % Consolidated gross margin 27.0 % 26.4 % 31.0 % 24.6 %

Historically, the company had been managed and reported under a single operating segment. Late in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company announced a decision to reorganize its business by forming two separate product business units: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). To align with the new operating model and business structure, the company made management organizational changes and implemented new reporting modules and processes to provide discrete information to manage the business. Effective July 3, 2021, management finalized its assessment of its operating segments and now reports two segments: Flash and HDD. In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,200 $ 3,250 $ 3,046 $ 9,836 $ 9,047 Contamination related charges (203 ) — — (203 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (13 ) (14 ) (14 ) (36 ) (41 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (26 ) (39 ) (65 ) (293 ) Recoveries from a power outage incident 7 — — 7 75 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,991 $ 3,210 $ 2,993 $ 9,539 $ 8,788 GAAP gross profit $ 1,181 $ 1,583 $ 1,091 $ 4,429 $ 2,955 Contamination related charges 203 — — 203 — Stock-based compensation expense 13 14 14 36 41 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 26 39 65 293 Recoveries from a power outage incident (7 ) — — (7 ) (75 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,390 $ 1,623 $ 1,144 $ 4,726 $ 3,214 GAAP operating expenses $ 857 $ 856 $ 774 $ 2,600 $ 2,410 Stock-based compensation expense (73 ) (73 ) (69 ) (213 ) (198 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (39 ) (38 ) (39 ) (116 ) (117 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (4 ) (2 ) 68 (24 ) 43 Other (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 740 $ 741 $ 732 $ 2,242 $ 2,136 GAAP operating income $ 324 $ 727 $ 317 $ 1,829 $ 545 Cost of revenue adjustments 209 40 53 297 259 Operating expense adjustments 117 115 42 358 274 Non-GAAP operating income $ 650 $ 882 $ 412 $ 2,484 $ 1,078 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (62 ) $ (81 ) $ (68 ) $ (217 ) $ (214 ) Non-cash economic interest and Other (2 ) 13 1 17 11 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (64 ) $ (68 ) $ (67 ) $ (200 ) $ (203 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 237 $ 82 $ 52 $ 413 $ 132 Income tax adjustments (172 ) 8 (25 ) (161 ) 17 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 65 $ 90 $ 27 $ 252 $ 149

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1,

2022 December 31,

2021 April 2,

2021 April 1,

2022 April 2,

2021 GAAP net income $ 25 $ 564 $ 197 $ 1,199 $ 199 Contamination related charges 203 — — 203 — Stock-based compensation expense 86 87 83 249 239 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39 64 78 181 410 Recoveries from a power outage incident (7 ) — — (7 ) (75 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 4 2 (68 ) 24 (43 ) Non-cash economic interest and Other (1 ) 15 3 22 13 Income tax adjustments 172 (8 ) 25 161 (17 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 521 $ 724 $ 318 $ 2,032 $ 726 Diluted income per common share GAAP $ 0.08 $ 1.79 $ 0.63 $ 3.79 $ 0.65 Non-GAAP $ 1.65 $ 2.30 $ 1.02 $ 6.43 $ 2.36 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 316 315 313 316 308 Non-GAAP 316 315 313 316 308 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 398 $ 666 $ 116 $ 1,585 $ 904 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (290 ) (294 ) (162 ) (829 ) (699 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 40 35 35 23 129 Free cash flow $ 148 $ 407 $ (11 ) $ 779 $ 334

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP cost of revenue; Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income; Non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, contamination related charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, recoveries from power outage incident, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Contamination related charges. In February 2022, a contamination of certain materials used in the company’s manufacturing process occurred and affected production operation at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities in Yokkaichi and Kitakami, Japan, which are operated through the company’s joint business ventures with Kioxia Corporation (collectively, “Flash Ventures”). The contamination resulted in scrapped inventory and rework costs, decontamination and other costs needed to restore the facilities to normal capacity, and under absorption of overhead costs, which are expensed as incurred. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

