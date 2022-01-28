Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News Summary

Second quarter revenue was $4.83 billion, up 23% year-over-year (YoY). Cloud revenue increased by 89%, Client revenue declined by 1%, and Consumer revenue remained flat YoY.

Generated operating cash flow of $666 million and free cash flow of $407 million.

Completed debt refinancing transaction and reduced gross debt balance to $7.40 billion.

Expect fiscal third quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.65 billion with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.80.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results.

“I’m proud of the Western Digital team for delivering another quarter of strong results that exceeded guidance, even in the midst of ongoing supply chain disruptions and COVID-related challenges,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “While we continue to experience strong demand across our end markets, these challenges continue to present a headwind to near-term results. We’ve executed well in building a solid foundation for future profitable growth driven by innovative products within our flash and hard drive businesses. As these transitory headwinds subside, we expect to emerge in a stronger position to drive better through-cycle results, creating value for our shareholders, employees and customers.”

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q/Q Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $4,833 $5,051 down 4% $4,833 $5,051 down 4% Gross Margin 32.8% 33.0% down 0.2 ppt 33.6% 33.9% down 0.3 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $856 $887 down 3% $741 $761 down 3% Operating Income ($M) $727 $778 down 7% $882 $952 down 7% Net Income ($M) $564 $610 down 8% $724 $787 down 8% Earnings Per Share $1.79 $1.93 down 7% $2.30 $2.49 down 8%

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y/Y Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $4,833 $3,943 up 23% $4,833 $3,943 up 23% Gross Margin 32.8% 24.3% up 8.5 ppt 33.6% 26.4% up 7.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $856 $802 up 7% $741 $696 up 6% Operating Income ($M) $727 $158 up 360% $882 $343 up 157% Net Income ($M) $564 $62 up 810% $724 $212 up 242% Earnings Per Share $1.79 $0.20 up 795% $2.30 $0.69 up 233%

The company generated $666 million in cash flow from operations, made a total debt repayment of $2.21 billion, issued $1.00 billion in notes and ended the quarter with $2.53 billion of total cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter, the company fully repaid the remaining balance of its Term-Loan B-4 in an amount of $943 million, and repaid $1.27 billion on its Term-Loan A-1. In addition, the company closed a public offering of $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount in senior unsecured notes, bringing total gross debt outstanding to $7.40 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter.

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

New End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q/Q Q2 2021 Y/Y Cloud $1,920 $2,225 down 14% $1,014 up 89% Client $1,854 $1,853 – $1,869 down 1% Consumer $1,059 $973 up 9% $1,060 – Total Revenue $4,833 $5,051 down 4% $3,943 up 23%

Cloud represented 40% of total revenue. Supply chain disruptions impacted cloud hard drive deployments at certain customers, which led to a sequential decline in exabyte shipments in the fiscal second quarter. However, healthy overall demand for capacity enterprise drives, along with Western Digital’s leadership position at the 18 terabyte capacity point, drove a greater than 50% year-over-year increase in exabyte shipments.

Client accounted for 38% of total revenue. The continued ramp of 5G phones helped offset declines in both client SSD and client hard drive revenue. Within mobile, shipments of BiCS5 products into leading 5G smartphones increased over 60% sequentially and 50% year-over-year, led by strong content growth.

Consumer represented 22% of total revenue. With a strong holiday season, retail flash led the sequential growth in Consumer. The WD_BLACK premium SSD product line, optimized for the best gaming experience, continues to gain momentum, with revenue increasing approximately 50% sequentially and doubling in calendar year 2021.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2022

Three Months Ending April 1, 2022 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $4.45 – $4.65 $4.45 – $4.65 Gross margin 30.0% – 32.0% 30.0% – 32.0% Operating expenses ($M) $860 – $880 $750 – $770 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$80 ~$70 Tax rate N/A ~11%(2) Diluted earnings per share N/A $1.50 – $1.80 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~318 ~318 _______________ (1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $10 million to $20 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense; and employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. The company’s non-GAAP interest and other expense guidance excludes approximately $10 million of convertible debt activity. In the aggregate, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $120 million to $150 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, net and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other expense, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, interest and other expense, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort. (2) The non-GAAP tax rate provided is based on a percentage of non-GAAP pre-tax income. Due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our non-GAAP net income and because our tax rate is based on an estimated forecasted annual GAAP tax rate, our estimated non-GAAP tax rate may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax rates.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access, and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2022; effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain conditions and constraints; our market position and future financial performance; demand trends and market conditions; and expectations regarding our product portfolio and momentum. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s second quarter ended December 31, 2021 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; volatility in global economic conditions; impact of business and market conditions; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our substantial level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; disruptions in operations from cyberattacks or other system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 27, 2021, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) December 31, 2021 July 2, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,531 $ 3,370 Accounts receivable, net 2,743 2,257 Inventories 3,647 3,616 Other current assets 614 514 Total current assets 9,535 9,757 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,367 3,188 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,553 1,586 Goodwill 10,065 10,066 Other intangible assets, net 300 442 Other non-current assets 1,205 1,093 Total assets $ 26,025 $ 26,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,022 $ 1,934 Accounts payable to related parties 389 398 Accrued expenses 1,700 1,653 Accrued compensation 567 634 Current portion of long-term debt 251 251 Total current liabilities 4,929 4,870 Long-term debt 7,057 8,474 Other liabilities 2,021 2,067 Total liabilities 14,007 15,411 Total shareholders’ equity 12,018 10,721 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 26,025 $ 26,132

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 Revenue, net $ 4,833 $ 3,943 $ 9,884 $ 7,865 Cost of revenue 3,250 2,983 6,636 6,001 Gross profit 1,583 960 3,248 1,864 Operating expenses: Research and development 575 535 1,153 1,090 Selling, general and administrative 279 265 570 521 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 2 2 20 25 Total operating expenses 856 802 1,743 1,636 Operating income 727 158 1,505 228 Interest and other expense, net (81 ) (73 ) (155 ) (146 ) Income before taxes 646 85 1,350 82 Income tax expense 82 23 176 80 Net income $ 564 $ 62 $ 1,174 $ 2 Income per common share Basic $ 1.81 $ 0.20 $ 3.77 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 1.79 $ 0.20 $ 3.73 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 312 305 311 304 Diluted 315 307 315 305

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 564 $ 62 $ 1,174 $ 2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 242 336 492 710 Stock-based compensation 87 80 163 156 Deferred income taxes 11 (16 ) 38 (5 ) Loss on disposal of assets 1 — 1 1 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 11 10 21 20 Other non-cash operating activities, net 25 (12 ) 13 (18 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (298 ) 264 (486 ) 546 Inventories (103 ) (220 ) (30 ) (505 ) Accounts payable 137 (29 ) 96 70 Accounts payable to related parties 11 (10 ) (9 ) (13 ) Accrued expenses 83 101 47 78 Accrued compensation 1 25 (66 ) 51 Other assets and liabilities, net (106 ) (166 ) (267 ) (305 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 666 425 1,187 788 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (294 ) (207 ) (539 ) (537 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 35 (69 ) (17 ) 94 Strategic Investments and Other, net 2 6 (13 ) 7 Net cash used in investing activities (257 ) (270 ) (569 ) (436 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 56 60 (20 ) 20 Repayment of debt (2,212 ) (248 ) (2,425 ) (461 ) Proceeds from debt 998 — 998 — Debt issuance costs (9 ) — (9 ) — Other — (9 ) — (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,167 ) (197 ) (1,456 ) (450 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) 3 (1 ) 6 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (759 ) (39 ) (839 ) (92 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,290 2,995 3,370 3,048 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,531 $ 2,956 $ 2,531 $ 2,956

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Supplemental Operating Segment Results (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 Net revenue: HDD $ 2,213 $ 1,909 $ 4,774 $ 3,753 Flash 2,620 2,034 5,110 4,112 Total net revenue $ 4,833 $ 3,943 $ 9,884 $ 7,865 Gross profit: HDD $ 677 $ 488 $ 1,469 $ 971 Flash 946 551 1,867 1,099 Total gross profit for segments $ 1,623 $ 1,039 $ 3,336 $ 2,070 Unallocated corporate items: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (26 ) (109 ) (65 ) (254 ) Stock-based compensation expense (14 ) (15 ) (23 ) (27 ) Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — 45 — 75 Total unallocated corporate items (40 ) (79 ) (88 ) (206 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 1,583 $ 960 $ 3,248 $ 1,864 Gross margin: HDD 30.6 % 25.6 % 30.8 % 25.9 % Flash 36.1 % 27.1 % 36.5 % 26.7 % Total gross margin for segments 33.6 % 26.4 % 33.8 % 26.3 % Consolidated gross margin 32.8 % 24.3 % 32.9 % 23.7 %

Historically, the company had been managed and reported under a single operating segment. Late in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company announced a decision to reorganize its business by forming two separate product business units: hard disk drives (“HDD”) and flash-based products (“Flash”). To align with the new operating model and business structure, the company made management organizational changes and implemented new reporting modules and processes to provide discrete information to manage the business. Effective July 3, 2021, management finalized its assessment of its operating segments and now reports two segments: HDD and Flash. In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 October 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,250 $ 3,386 $ 2,983 $ 6,636 $ 6,001 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (26 ) (39 ) (109 ) (65 ) (254 ) Stock-based compensation expense (14 ) (9 ) (15 ) (23 ) (27 ) Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — 45 — 75 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 3,210 $ 3,338 $ 2,904 $ 6,548 $ 5,795 GAAP gross profit $ 1,583 $ 1,665 $ 960 $ 3,248 $ 1,864 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26 39 109 65 254 Stock-based compensation expense 14 9 15 23 27 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — (45 ) — (75 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,623 $ 1,713 $ 1,039 $ 3,336 $ 2,070 GAAP operating expenses $ 856 $ 887 $ 802 $ 1,743 $ 1,636 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (38 ) (39 ) (39 ) (77 ) (78 ) Stock-based compensation expense (73 ) (67 ) (65 ) (140 ) (129 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (2 ) (18 ) (2 ) (20 ) (25 ) Other (2 ) (2 ) — (4 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 741 $ 761 $ 696 $ 1,502 $ 1,404 GAAP operating income $ 727 $ 778 $ 158 $ 1,505 $ 228 Cost of revenue adjustments 40 48 79 88 206 Operating expense adjustments 115 126 106 241 232 Non-GAAP operating income $ 882 $ 952 $ 343 $ 1,834 $ 666 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (81 ) $ (74 ) $ (73 ) $ (155 ) $ (146 ) Convertible debt activity 8 7 7 15 14 Other 5 (1 ) (2 ) 4 (4 ) Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (68 ) $ (68 ) $ (68 ) $ (136 ) $ (136 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 82 $ 94 $ 23 $ 176 $ 80 Income tax adjustments 8 3 40 11 42 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 90 $ 97 $ 63 $ 187 $ 122

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 October 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2021 GAAP net income $ 564 $ 610 $ 62 $ 1,174 $ 2 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 64 78 148 142 332 Stock-based compensation expense 87 76 80 163 156 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 2 18 2 20 25 Charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery — — (45 ) — (75 ) Convertible debt activity 8 7 7 15 14 Other 7 1 (2 ) 8 (4 ) Income tax adjustments (8 ) (3 ) (40 ) (11 ) (42 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 724 $ 787 $ 212 $ 1,511 $ 408 Diluted income per common share GAAP $ 1.79 $ 1.93 $ 0.20 $ 3.73 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP $ 2.30 $ 2.49 $ 0.69 $ 4.80 $ 1.34 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 315 316 307 315 305 Non-GAAP 315 316 307 315 305 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 666 $ 521 $ 425 $ 1,187 $ 788 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (294 ) (245 ) (207 ) (539 ) (537 ) Activity related to flash ventures, net 35 (52 ) (69 ) (17 ) 94 Free cash flow $ 407 $ 224 $ 149 $ 631 $ 345

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, charges related to a power outage incident and related recovery, convertible debt activity, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company’s acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

