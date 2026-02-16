West Shore Home Enters Boston Market as Renovation Spending Surges Among New England Homeowners

Company brings scan-based design technology and one-day installations to region where 66% of housing stock predates 1970

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Shore Home, one of the fastest-growing home remodeling companies in the nation, has entered the Boston market. It brings its bathroom, window, door, and full-flooring remodeling services to a region where homeowners face median prices around $850,000 and limited housing inventory. The company is known for its fast, easy, and convenient remodeling, with most projects completed in just a few days. Boston is West Shore Home’s first location in New England, bringing its national footprint to more than 40 markets across 22 states.

Greater Boston's 4.9 million residents confront real estate conditions pushing many toward renovation over relocation. Median renovation spending jumped from $15,000 in 2020 to $24,000 in 2023, a 60% increase driven by homeowners choosing to invest in their current properties rather than navigate a constrained market.

"When we evaluate markets for expansion, we look at housing conditions and homeowner spending patterns," said B.J. Werzyn, Founder and CEO of West Shore Home. "Boston has exactly what we look for. Homeowners are investing heavily in their properties because much of the older housing stock needs renovation. Our highly trained employee installers backed by our technology platform deliver the speed and reliability that Boston homeowners deserve."

The region's housing stock amplifies renovation demand, with approximately 66% of Boston-area homes built before 1970. Furthermore, nearly 47% of the city's housing predates 1939, making Boston's residential infrastructure among the oldest in the nation.

Based at 20 Liberty Way, Suite B in Franklin and serving a coverage area extending throughout most of MA and parts of NH, RI, and CT, West Shore Home is hiring locally for design consultant, installation, and management positions.

The company is a leader in home remodeling technology, ensuring homeowners get exactly what they envision. Its proprietary Scan-to-Plan technology creates 3D digital replicas of a project, enabling homeowners to see what it will look like before they sign a contract.

Another industry differentiator is SAPOS™ – Schedule at the Point of Sale. This AI platform gives homeowners a confirmed installation date and price during their first consultation. This is done by analyzing live data on inventory, shipping, and installer schedules. All installers are employed by the company, eliminating common renovation pain points such as coordination with multiple subcontractors, uncertain project timelines and surprise costs.

Since its founding in 2006 as a one-man window and door remodeler West Shore Home has completed over 300,000 bathroom renovations, generating a dataset that informs its AI-powered scheduling and resource allocation systems.

Boston-area homeowners can schedule free design consultations at westshorehome.com, and those interested in applying can visit the company’s Careers page for more information.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with over 3,000 employees and operations in more than 21 states. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience.

