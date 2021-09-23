West Monroe acquires Verys to scale digital product engineering capabilities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, West Monroe announced it has acquired Verys, a Santa Ana, Calif.-based product engineering services firm. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, Sept. 22, represents the largest for West Monroe to date.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the firm’s announcement last week that it is making a $250 million investment in continuing to build its end-to-end digital services in response to unprecedented client demand, and particularly in building a global product development platform. Verys is part of the platform, which will significantly boost West Monroe’s ability to build and manage digital products for clients as it begins to globally source tech talent.

Verys was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, Calif. The company has more than 220 employees, most of which work remotely from “anywhere,” including 15% working from Costa Rica. Its employee base covers a well-rounded team of engineers, UX designers, DevOps specialists and project managers who specialize in building software.

The acquisition is the first in a series that will create scale, efficiency, and depth in product engineering for West Monroe, which takes an industry-led approach to solving known issues facing Fortune 1000 clients. It also helps the firm take another step forward in delivering comprehensive digital solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients via global sourcing, building on the success and talents of its Product & Experience Lab and Technology teams.

“Verys brings a strong level of talent, extensive experience in building world-class digital products, and a culture that values quality, craftsmanship, and people,” said Tom Bolger, chief strategy officer for West Monroe. “Their understanding of the product lifecycle and agile approach is exactly what our clients need to become more digital organizations.”

Co-founders Chris Antonius and Mike Zerkel will continue to run Verys as a West Monroe-owned company. Integration is expected to be complete in early 2022.

West Monroe is one of the fastest growing digital consulting firms in the United States. Its goal is to become a $1 billion organization by 2025 by helping companies be digital. Unlike other consulting firms, West Monroe believes digital transformation is a myth—digital is not a project, a team, or a destination, it is instead a mindset and way of working. West Monroe continually moves clients closer to running a digital organization. More can be found at WestMonroe.com/BeDigital.

