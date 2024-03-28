Home Business Wire WEST ELM LAUNCHES NEW MOBILE APP
WEST ELM LAUNCHES NEW MOBILE APP

New App Functionality Includes Customizable Shopping Experiences, On-Demand Design Support and Registry Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new mobile iOS design and shopping app. Developed with the customer journey in mind, the app allows users to filter by need, providing a tailored shopping experience. The app is now available for free in the App Store® where customers can explore and shop West Elm’s offerings.




Additional features of the West Elm mobile app include:

  • On-demand expert assistance: chat with a Design Crew associate in real-time or schedule a free in-store, in home or virtual appointment.
  • Shareable wish-lists: browsing and gifting done right. Share favorites with contacts or social media directly through the app.
  • Dynamic registry: explore, track, and manage the West Elm registry on-the-go.
  • Timely check-out: use Apple Pay® for secure billing and processing.

“Delivering a fun and frictionless shopping experience is always our top priority,” said Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “We are proud to introduce a mobile-first, customizable platform, that creates an opportunity for users to experience all that West Elm has to offer through an elevated mobile experience.”

For more information and to download the app today, please visit the West Elm App on the App Store®. Join the conversation on social media with @westelm and @westelmkids.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and space through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

Contacts

Jess Ward

Jward11@wsgc.com

