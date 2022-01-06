WeSpire Unveils New Employee Carbon Management Solution

Innovative approach dramatically improves how companies measure and reduce employee emissions in evolving work environments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeSpire, the leading employee experience platform for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives, today unveiled its Employee Carbon Management Solution, developed in conjunction with Cox Enterprises and South Pole. The solution equips companies with a suite of tools to measure, reduce, balance and report on employee carbon emissions both at home and the office.

Until now, getting employee-based Scope 3 carbon emissions data quickly, accurately, and on-demand has been challenging due to a lack of workplace-specific tools to reliably capture and report the data. The rapid move to hybrid and remote work environments and an increasing number of companies setting Scope 3 Net Zero goals has magnified the urgency of implementing a better approach.

As Kim Knickle, Research Director for ESG and Sustainability at Verdantix, recently explained, “Given the dramatic shift toward remote work and subsequent increased emissions generated by working from home, companies need to reconsider their approach to Scope 3 emissions and gain insight into employee carbon footprints and home energy use. Innovative solutions to drive ESG performance are imperative to build towards a carbon-neutral and sustainable economy more effectively and meet Net Zero goals.”

WeSpire’s Employee Carbon Management Solution enables companies to activate their ESG strategy across their workforce with prescribed steps for employees to take that have a tangible impact on their own carbon footprints. Companies can now engage their employees to make continual, progressive carbon emission reductions over time through curated actions, based in behavioral science, rather than immediately go to offsetting.

“We’ve pioneered a data-first, behavior-change solution to drive much needed personal climate action in the workplace,” said Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire. “Our technology enables organizations to engage their employees to better understand their own impact, take targeted carbon reduction actions, and, when needed, the company or employees can balance what remains. This holistic solution will inspire further innovation as employees see their collective impact on their company’s ESG goals and will significantly simplify employee-related Scope 3 emissions reporting.”

WeSpire also partnered with South Pole, leading climate solutions provider and project developer, to embed high quality offset opportunities for employees and employers to use as rewards.

“Stakeholders and employees increasingly demand organizations make commitments to drive climate action and offset their carbon footprints. But this can be challenging,” said George Favaloro, South Pole’s Head of Climate Solutions, North America. “WeSpire’s solution with South Pole’s embedded offsetting capability makes it simple for organizations to take meaningful climate action while engaging and empowering their employees.”

WeSpire’s Employee Carbon Management Solution is currently being tested with general availability prior to Earth Day 2022. For more information or to request a demo, please visit www.wespire.com/request-a-demo.

About WeSpire

WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with employee experience technology to empower their champions to design, run, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance, ESG outcomes and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit www.wespire.com.

About South Pole

South Pole, recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Social Enterprise, has been at the forefront of decarbonization since 2006. With its global Climate Solutions platform, South Pole develops and implements comprehensive strategies that turn climate action into long-term business opportunities for companies, governments and organizations around the world.

South Pole is also a leading project developer, and has provided nearly 1,000 projects in over 50 countries with climate finance to reduce over a gigaton of CO2 emissions that meet the highest industry standards for certifying reductions. These projects also provide social benefits to less privileged communities which are particularly vulnerable to climate change. For more information, visit www.southpole.com or follow South Pole on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

