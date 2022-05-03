WeSpire Honored in Software Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

WeSpire’s transformative approach to employee giving helps unlock billions in untapped charitable donations, challenging companies to modernize their corporate giving program, creating inclusivity and improving equity

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. WeSpire, the leading employee experience platform for ESG initiatives, was awarded an honorable mention in the Software category for its new personal grant account capabilities within WeSpire’s Social Impact platform.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company among the honorees whose technological innovations are transforming the world around us,” said Susan Hunt Stevens, founder & CEO of WeSpire. “Our innovative approach to employee giving challenges the archaic model of give-and-match with a much more equitable solution that’s inclusive of all employees. It’s reflective of new, digital-first innovators serving the next generation of ESG and CSR leaders who are moving away from transactional giving towards integrated impact programs that drive business and social outcomes.”

WeSpire was selected for its transformational approach to employee giving, which allows companies to use personal grant accounts to digitally distribute funds to employees, enabling them to donate throughout the year to causes they’re passionate about, and uses the power of behavioral nudges to drive greater participation. Personal grant accounts help companies unlock billions of dollars in potential corporate matches that are not distributed annually, significantly boost involvement, and tackle systemic inequities in participation by giving funds to all employees.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. “We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About WeSpire: WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with employee experience technology to empower their champions to design, run, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance, ESG outcomes and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit www.wespire.com.

