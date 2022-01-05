Wemo Introduces Smart Video Doorbell and Upcoming Suite of Products Built for Matter Over Thread

Smart home incumbent commits to strengthened security with HomeKit Secure Video, introduced by Apple, and goes all-in on Matter

Wemo, the award-winning home automation and IoT brand from Belkin International, today announces a new generation of smart home solutions built for the future of the connected home. Introducing the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell and redesigned smart plugs and lighting solutions with support for Matter over Thread, Wemo commits to creating a seamless smart home future with fortified security, and without third-party apps. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is available to order beginning today; the new suite of products built to support Matter over Thread are coming Summer 2022.





Enhancing security with Apple HomeKit Secure Video

Expanding its portfolio to offer home security solutions, Wemo today unveils the Smart Video Doorbell, featuring a first of its kind expanded 178-degree field of view, 4MP high-resolution camera with enhanced night vision and optimal zoom clarity to provide users with more insight into what is happening at home.

Working exclusively with HomeKit Secure Video, the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is easy to setup and manage through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With HomeKit Secure Video, video is privately analyzed by the user’s HomePod mini, Apple TV or iPad using on-device intelligence to determine if people, pets, or cars are present, and video recordings are end-to-end encrypted and securely stored in iCloud, with an iCloud+ plan. Features like Face Recognition, built on the privacy and security of HomeKit Secure Video, makes it possible for the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell to let users know of visitors based on people tagged in the Photos app or identified in the Home app, and Activity Zones define the areas where motion is detected in a camera’s view.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is the third product in Wemo’s robust accessories collection to offer HomeKit integration, eliminating the need for the Wemo app. In a strategic move to decrease reliance on its own cloud, and doubling down on one of the world’s most secure home networks, Apple HomeKit, the doorbell joins the Wemo Stage and Wemo Smart Plug within this fortified smart home ecosystem. This move also allows for easy setup, automatic updates, and seamless control of devices within the home’s HomeKit network.

To provide an option for hassle-free installation, Wemo has partnered with OnTech, one of the largest smart home service providers in the US dedicated to the installation, setup and personalized education of smart home products. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell supports existing systems powered by 16-24 V AC transformers with 30 VA or higher power.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell self-installation option will be available to order beginning today for $249.99 USD at Belkin.com in the US and Canada.

Simplifying connectivity with Matter over Thread

This year, Wemo will bring to market new versions of its most popular products – Wemo Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo Smart Dimmer – built with support for Matter over Thread. Working closely with member organizations within the Connectivity Standards Alliance and Thread Group including Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung SmartThings, the new generation of Wemo smart plugs and lighting controls are engineered to easily integrate into the home, providing reliable connections between devices and seamless compatibility with any Matter-enabled product.

Matter is a new way for smart home devices to communicate so that any smart accessory regardless of manufacturer will be able to integrate into the home system with ease. Thread offers a separate network just for those connected items resulting in faster and more reliable connectivity.

With support for Matter over Thread, devices will be more secure, reliable and simple to use. Other benefits include: rapid response times, self-extending mesh for better range and connectivity, no additional app download, no sign up/registration, no passwords, and no data collection.

“We are thrilled to have members like Belkin adopting Matter and are excited at the prospect of seeing Matter-enabled products under the Wemo brand come to market with the launch of our specification and certification programs” said Jon Harros, director of certification, CSA.

The new suite of Wemo smart plugs and lighting solutions built to support Matter over Thread will be available later this year in 25 countries.

