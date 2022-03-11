Wemade Unveils Its First Key Visual, WEMIX Mother Ship!

A large mother ship symbolizing the global blockchain platform, WEMIX, appears in San Francisco

Starting with Henry Chang’s speech, Shane Kim and 3 others will be giving presentations

Wemade will be giving 5 presentations and hosting a networking party

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#112040KOSDAQ—Wemade has unveiled its first key visual, announcing the start of the 2022 global roadshow, WIN2022 (WEMIX in NFT).





In the key visual, the ‘HELLO! SAN FRANCISCO WE’RE ON WEMIX’ slogan and Wemade’s mother ship engraved with WEMIX and Wemade appear over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, arousing curiosity.

Wemade is heading to San Francisco to participate in the world’s largest developers conference, GDC (Game Developers Conference). It is planning to introduce the global blockchain platform, WEMIX, to developers around the world.

Wemade is participating in GDC 2022 as a Diamond partner along with Meta, AWS, Intel, Microsoft, and Unity Technologies.

At the booth, a cinematic video of Wemade’s mother ship will be played through a large screen and Wemade will introduce the WEMIX platform to developers at GDC. Developers will also get a chance to have various business meetings about P&E games and the onboarding process.

On the 22nd, Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, will give a speech about ‘Play and Earn: Transforming Games with the Blockchain Economy’ followed by presentations from Shane Kim, the Managing Director of WEMIX Department, and three more presenters. They will also host a networking party with companies and buyers attending GDC.

GDC 2022 will be held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center from March 21-25.

Wemade offers a global blockchain platform, WEMIX, on which games of all genres can be transformed into blockchain games. Many games are currently being serviced on WEMIX, and it aims to service 100 games whose key currency is WEMIX Token prior to 2022 year-end.

Contacts

Wemade Co., Ltd. (112040: KOSDAQ)



Yeonghyun Lee, PR Manager



yeonghyun@wemade.com