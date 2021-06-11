Wellview Recognized with 2021 WELCOA Trailblazer Award for Innovation in Population Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) has announced that Wellview is a 2021 Well-Being Trailblazer Award recipient for their proactive, population care solution that uses behavioral data to connect employees to highest-value health resources in a hyper-personalized, simple, and cost-sustainable way.

This first-ever Well-Being Trailblazer competition sought to find and award the nation’s most innovative worksite well-being companies. After a rigorous review, Archetype Solutions Group and WELCOA selected Wellview from a pool of hundreds of entries.

“Today, workplace health companies need to innovate to meet the unprecedented and growing challenges every employee faces to stay well. Each Trailblazer we have selected this year is making a demonstrable impact through their product or service, and they have done so in unique ways,” says Chetan Bagga, CEO at Archetype Solutions Group.

Wellview is one of four Well-Being Trailblazers who are designing solutions for holistic well-being and innovating to reduce barriers that get in the way of humans thriving and flourishing. Award recipients also include LearnLux, Peerfit, and Unmind.

“Simple, personalized, and sustainable healthcare is possible,” states James Story, CEO & Co-Founder of Wellview. “At Wellview, we’re building the next generation health experience while reducing cost for our employer customers. We’re proud to be recognized as a Well-Being Trailblazer for our ability to deliver engaging, proactive care and cost savings for today’s employers.”

About Wellview

Wellview is the leading digital health platform offering population care services to employers looking to reduce costs and improve clinical outcomes. Since its founding, Wellview has worked with companies from small startups to major corporations throughout the US, achieving record-breaking health engagement, improved clinical outcomes, and claims-cost reduction rates. The company expects another year of double-digit growth in 2021. To learn more about Wellview, please visit wellviewhealth.com.

About WELCOA

The Wellness Council of America is one of the nation’s most respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history, more than 4,000 corporate members, and 30,000 additional members and subscribers, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.

Contacts

Marisa Wright



540-455-4434



marisa.wright@wellviewhealth.com