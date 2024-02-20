Wellspring Acquires Sopheon, Creating an End-to-End Global InnovationOps Software and Solutions Provider

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wellspring, a Resurgens Technology Partners’ portfolio company and global leader in software and solutions for Technology Transfer, IP Management, and Innovation Management, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sopheon, a leading provider of Innovation Management software solutions.

By uniting Wellspring’s leadership position in academic, government, and corporate innovation with Sopheon’s strengths in corporate Innovation Management, the acquisition creates a differentiated global provider of best-in-class innovation software solutions across the global R&D and innovation ecosystem. The combined company will help customers manage the innovation process from early-stage discovery and invention through product commercialization and strategic portfolio management.

The combined company will be led by CEO Sean Downs, a multi-time CEO with experience scaling global software companies. “We are thrilled to welcome the Sopheon team as our new colleagues,” said Sean. “Our complementary product and service offerings, end markets, and geographic footprints present exciting opportunities to unlock new growth.”

For Wellspring, this acquisition represents the latest in a series of growth investments, following Resurgens Technology Partners’ 2022 platform investment in Wellspring. The Sopheon acquisition will further accelerate Wellspring’s progress toward building a leading, end-to-end global InnovationOps software and services company.

“Sopheon has established itself as a market leader in Innovation Management, serving as a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading corporations by helping them execute and manage new product development, strategic governance, and digital transformation. The combination with Wellspring represents an exciting opportunity to create significant value for customers via an integrated offering across the innovation supply chain,” said Resurgens Managing Director Adi Filipovic.

Raymond James served as the financial advisor to Wellspring and Resurgens.

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the world’s leading provider of Tech Transfer, IP Management, and Innovation Management software and solutions for corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wellspring helps clients succeed in today’s innovation economy by coordinating global R&D and innovation programs – managing research and IP portfolios, scouting emerging technologies, finding innovation partners, and commercializing inventions. Wellspring works with more than 500 organizations worldwide to support the continued development of the global Knowledge Supply Chain.

About Sopheon

Sopheon empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and solutions enables innovation, product, and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented in over 50 countries by hundreds of blue-chip customers, including the three most recent winners of the PDMA’s Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a technology-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London, and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit resurgenstech.com.

