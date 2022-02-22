WellSky® to Acquire TapCloud to Bolster Patient Engagement Technology That Improves the Patient Experience and Lowers Costs

Together, the healthcare technology companies will foster patient-provider collaboration, identify and manage social determinants of health, and help providers succeed in value-based care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, announced today that it intends to acquire TapCloud, a virtual patient engagement technology company that helps patients, caregivers, and clinicians communicate crucial information in real-time to achieve better health outcomes.

Frequent communication between patients, clinicians, and payers is critical to providing quality care and delivering on value-based care. TapCloud’s interoperable, AI-driven platform provides real-time, patient-generated insights, enabling providers to deploy care interventions aimed at reducing preventable hospital readmissions and emergency care.

“WellSky is connecting every part of health and community care, and TapCloud represents a significant addition to our suite of solutions. By adding these robust capabilities, WellSky will further extend our position as the leading technology and analytics partner across the continuum,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Together, WellSky and TapCloud will enable providers to make evidence-based decisions, powered by actionable analytics. With this new level of patient visibility, our clients can achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and ultimately, succeed in value-based care.”

Using TapCloud’s EHR-agnostic patented technology, patients can share their symptoms and other pertinent data with providers using virtual visit technology, secure messaging, and remote symptom screening protocols. The combination of TapCloud’s user-friendly technology and WellSky’s deep experience in predictive analytics opens new possibilities for providers and payers as they seek to increase collaboration and better coordinate care.

“TapCloud has worked tirelessly to close the communication gap between patients and providers through the use of data and technology. With WellSky, we gain access to a larger network and increased investment, which will broaden our reach and allow even more patients and families to be active participants in their care journeys,” said Phil Traylor, CEO of TapCloud. “Together, we are well-positioned to expand the ways we can help our clients be successful, no matter which EHR platform they use. I’m excited to see how we will innovate together.”

WellSky will integrate TapCloud’s platform into its healthcare technology solutions that more than 5 million caregivers use each day. Over time, WellSky will expand its extensive clinical dataset to include TapCloud’s patient-generated data, enabling the development of new models that allow providers, payers, and other risk-bearing entities to better predict patient risk factors and deploy interventions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close shortly.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our next-generation software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About TapCloud

TapCloud is a virtual patient engagement platform that helps patients, caregivers, and clinicians communicate crucial information in real time to achieve better health outcomes. Our core premise is that how a patient feels – pain levels, specific symptoms, overall trajectory, emotional well-being – is the earliest and best predictor of who is most likely to need or seek care within the next few days. Our approach to capturing and distilling that information is unique, with tools such as our patented AI-driven world cloud that captures the equivalent of a 30-40 question survey in less than 10 seconds. As a result, patients check in with TapCloud an average of 4 times per week. For more information, visit tapcloud.com.

