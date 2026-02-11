WellSky SkySense AI™ Expands to Long-Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities

Proven AI capabilities embedded in the EHR deliver measurable efficiency gains while supporting clinician-led care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky®, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced that the WellSky Long-Term Care solution, powered by SkySense AI, is now available, extending artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to support operational efficiency and clinician productivity across post-acute care settings.

Embedded within the WellSky Long-Term Care electronic health record (EHR), these advancements help providers reduce administrative burden, improve documentation quality and consistency, and gain actionable insights faster.

Here’s how:

WellSky Extract uses AI-powered extraction to capture key information from documents and photographs and populate essential data into the EHR. WellSky client feedback highlights measurable efficiency gains. A long-term care organization using WellSky Extract to support medication order entry has reported an average time savings of more than 30 minutes per admission, indicating meaningful improvements in staff productivity.

“Not only is WellSky Extract saving me time, it’s giving my nurses valuable time back with their residents,” said Ayisha Bradley, director of informatics and clinical reimbursement at Care Centers Management Consulting Inc. “Our nurses are still confirming medication orders, so the technology supports their workflow while keeping clinical judgment and the human connection front and center.”

WellSky Scribe supports AI-driven ambient listening and transcription of patient visits into clinical documentation. First introduced in the WellSky Home Health powered by SkySense AI solution, the ambient listening capabilities are already helping home health agencies reduce documentation time by up to 50%. Its availability within the long-term care EHR marks a significant expansion of the WellSky AI platform across post-acute care.

WellSky Summarize provides AI-generated synthesis of the medical record for quick review, quality assurance, and operational efficiency to support risk identification for proactive care and improved quality measure performance.

“AI is opening a new chapter in long‑term care, and this approach reflects our commitment to deliver applied AI that drives tangible value for providers,” said Bill Miller, chairman and chief executive officer at WellSky. “By embedding intelligence into the workflows teams rely on every day, we’re removing friction, addressing workforce constraints, and empowering nurses and staff to ultimately deliver a higher standard of care.”

This launch reinforces WellSky’s investment in scalable AI capabilities designed to support providers as reimbursement models continue to evolve. As post-acute care providers move toward value‑based care, WellSky SkySense AI helps deliver the timely, structured data needed to support performance measurement, regulatory requirements, and improved resident outcomes.

To learn more about how WellSky is equipping long-term care providers and skilled nursing facilities with the latest AI technology, visit wellsky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Care Centers Management Consulting Inc.

Care Centers Management Consulting, Inc. is a senior healthcare consulting company, headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee. It partners with 23 long-term care facilities across the state with a commitment to deliver excellent care, and a more fulfilling life for residents.

