WellSky® Names Andy Eilert as President, Emerging Markets to Advance Technology and Analytics Capabilities

Longtime health technology and services executive will oversee strategy to bolster WellSky's solutions and better serve clients across the continuum of care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced that Andy Eilert has joined the company as President, Emerging Markets, effective immediately. In this role, Eilert will focus on enhancing WellSky’s provider software and analytics capabilities to optimize care and scale provider performance through new ventures and strategic opportunities in emerging healthcare markets.

Eilert has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare services and technology sectors, with companies ranging from early stage to Fortune 5. Throughout his career, he has championed solutions that coordinate care, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Prior to joining WellSky, Eilert served as President of Post-Acute, Home, and Emerging Solutions at Evernorth, a division of Cigna, where he led the strategy and execution of solutions that improve the affordability, predictability and simplicity of healthcare for populations requiring post-acute, home, chronic, and complex care. Prior to that, he served as Chief Growth Officer for eviCore Healthcare, which was acquired by Express Scripts and then subsequently by Cigna.

Additionally, Eilert has served in senior leadership roles for organizations such as Optum, GeoAccess, STERIS, and Stryker. His experience ranges from leadership of strategic initiatives and solution innovation to responsibilities that included growth and broad P&L. While at Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group, Eilert held progressively senior positions that included Senior Vice President, Payer Solutions and Senior Vice President, Growth.

“Andy brings decades of experience and proven success in building solutions and businesses that transform healthcare, and WellSky is fortunate to have him join our leadership team,” said Bill Miller, WellSky CEO. “Our industry is at an inflection point with the shift to home and value-based care. Andy’s commitment to furthering WellSky’s technology and analytics capabilities will allow us to better partner with our clients to improve quality and thrive in the world of value-based care.”

WellSky is leading the movement to advance healthcare delivery by connecting the continuum of health and social care through technology, care management solutions, and analytics. Offering real-time connectivity and visibility, WellSky represents the most prevalent, connected network with 1,000+ hospitals and health systems, 110,000+ post-acute care providers, 250 Continuums of Care (CoCs), 300 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), and five million caregivers.

“Over the past four years, I’ve watched with interest and intrigue as WellSky has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading health and community care technology companies in the country,” said Eilert. “With WellSky’s focus on continued innovation, new partnerships, and enhanced services, this is an exciting time to join the team. I look forward to the opportunity to impact healthcare as we innovate to support our partners with the technology and care coordination they need to thrive not only today, but well into the future.”

Eilert earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He is active in his local community and serves on boards of not-for-profit organizations in the Kansas City area.

Learn more about how WellSky is transforming health and community care at WellSky.com.

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our next-generation software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

