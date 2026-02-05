WellSky® Introduces AI-Powered Summarization Technology for Personal Care

New WellSky Summarize solution helps personal care agencies work more efficiently and deliver proactive, high-quality care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced the launch of WellSky Summarize for Personal Care, a new AI-powered solution that delivers concise summaries of client care information for administrators at non-skilled home care agencies. The launch expands WellSky SkySense AI™, the company’s growing suite of AI-powered solutions, into the personal care market.

Embedded within the award‑winning WellSky Personal Care platform, WellSky Summarize provides centralized, AI‑generated care summaries that help streamline workflows and reduce administrative burden. Administrators remain in full control, able to quickly review summarized client information across 7‑, 14‑, 30‑, or 60‑day periods – helping to significantly reduce time spent sorting through complex visit notes, care logs, and caregiver comments, while retaining access to original documentation for full context. By distilling detailed activity data into concise, actionable summaries, the solution helps agency teams work more efficiently and stay aligned on client care.

Early adopters are already seeing meaningful benefits. Senior Solutions Home Care, an independent, non-medical agency operating across Tennessee and Georgia, highlighted the value of faster access to critical information. “WellSky Summarize surfaces the most important and relevant information – from activity notes to caregiver tasks and comments – in a concise, easy‑to‑digest view,” said Kunu Kaushal, founder and CEO of Senior Solutions Home Care. “Its longitudinal insights highlight condition changes and care trends that might otherwise be missed, and it saves our team hours of work that would otherwise be spent digging through notes.”

Beyond improving administrative efficiency, agencies report WellSky Summarize supports communication between caregivers and families by enabling faster, clearer updates on client care. The solution also helps agencies identify trends and changes in condition, allowing for timely adjustments to care plans and more proactive support.

“As non-skilled personal care plays an increasingly critical role in the shift toward care at home, we remain focused on advancing innovation across our WellSky Personal Care platform,” said Bill Miller, chairman and CEO of WellSky. “WellSky Summarize marks an important step forward, and its early measurable impact underscores the value it will deliver to our clients."

WellSky Summarize for Personal Care is now available to U.S.-based WellSky Personal Care clients at no additional cost. Learn more or request a demo today.

