Wells Fargo Offers Customers a Convenient Way to Check Out Online With Paze

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it now offers PazeSM,1 a new online checkout solution to all customers with eligible credit and debit cards.

Paze is an easy and convenient way to shop online, combining customers’ eligible credit and debit cards into a new online checkout solution. Paze features added security because it replaces a card number with a different number, so the 16-digit card number is not shared with the online merchant. Wells Fargo customers can activate Paze in the Wells Fargo Mobile® app,2 or when checking out at a participating online merchant’s website.

In addition to enhancing the online shopping experience, customers don’t have to set up usernames or passwords1 or download an app.

“We are proud to provide our customers with an online checkout experience that is easy and has added security because their actual card number is not shared with the merchant when using Paze,” said Abeer Bhatia, head of Enterprise Payments and Personal Lending at Wells Fargo. “As more people are making purchases from their phones and laptops, it is paramount to make the experience of checking out online as convenient and safe as possible for our customers.”

How Paze Works

When you’re ready to check out:

Look for the Paze button at online checkout

Enter your email address when prompted

Enter the one-time passcode sent to your mobile number for verification

Choose the card you want to use from your Paze wallet and complete your transaction

“From grocery shopping to impulse buys and major purchases, people across the country are enjoying the convenience of online shopping every day. But too often, they are asked to do so by completing countless fields during guest checkout at merchant websites,” said Catherine Murchie, head of operations, Paze. “By working with our industry-leading bank partners, Paze is a solution that brings simplicity, privacy, without the need to manually enter their credit or debit card numbers, and the added security of tokenization that allows their customers to continue to benefit from the ease of online shopping.”

Paze is available to use through leading merchants, retailers, and restaurants. For a complete list of merchants offering Paze as an online checkout solution, visit the Paze merchant directory.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. At general availability, more than 150 million debit and credit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

