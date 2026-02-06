Wells Fargo Launches Ad with Comedian and Actor Marcello Hernández Ahead of Big Game

Wells Fargo's star-powered campaign highlights its commitment to empowering customers and celebrating financial progress

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo is returning to the Big Game with the launch of “Celebrating Every Win,” a new advertising campaign that showcases how the Wells Fargo Mobile Banking app helps customers achieve personal financial victories. The campaign features comedian and actor Marcello Hernández.

Created in partnership with BBDO New York and directed by Jess Coulter of O Positive, the campaign pays tribute to everyday financial wins – like growing savings or sticking to a budget. Marcello brings humor and authenticity to these wins, appearing at each financial milestone with a full celebration – complete with confetti, music, and dancing. His comedic presence reinforces the message that success looks different for everyone and isn’t only about big milestones but the small steps that support long-term financial well-being.

At its core, “Celebrating Every Win” underscores Wells Fargo’s commitment to putting customers first, by offering the tools, guidance, and support that make everyday progress possible.

“We're excited to team up with Marcello Hernández ahead of the Big Game and create a campaign that uses humor and a fresh perspective to celebrate the everyday wins that shape our customers' financial journeys,” says Holly Hynes, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Banking and Lending, Wells Fargo. “With this campaign we honor the fact that all financial milestones matter to our customers and show how Wells Fargo empowers them to achieve those wins.”

A teaser debuted on February 2, followed by the full 30-second spot airing during the Big Game in regional markets and on select Telemundo stations. National rollout begins February 8 through a home screen takeover on Samsung TVs and the Roku platform, and appears that day on Netflix’s Top 10 most popular series and films on the ad-supported plan and on Peacock. A longform 60-second cut and 15-second and 6-second versions will run on Wells Fargo’s YouTube and social channels.

To learn more about the campaign and tools featured in the ad, visit: https://www.wellsfargo.com/everywin.

