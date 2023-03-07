Wellness Forever Digitally Transforms Category Management Capabilities with Blue Yonder

Leading Indian pharmacy retailer realized time savings and better customer experience thanks to Blue Yonder’s solution

MUMBAI, India & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wellness Forever Medicare Ltd., India’s third largest pharmacy and lifestyle retail chain, has digitally transformed its supply chain with Blue Yonder’s category management solutions, part of Luminate® Commerce, to improve its customer experience.

Wellness Forever has more than 350 stores across four states in India that are open day and night. The company offers more than 100,000 products. Wellness Forever’s vision is to create a wellness destination for customers with unmatched performance in terms of the availability of products, lowering health care cost, and providing value-added services. The company needed to invest in its category management capabilities to better scale, so it turned to Blue Yonder. Retail Insights, a Blue Yonder partner, implemented the project.

With Blue Yonder, Wellness Forever has been able to:

Improve the turnaround time for creating and presenting planograms by 25 to 30%.

Gain better control over the master planogram, which has meant fewer stockouts, improving the health of the business.

Make it easier for its staff to read the planograms so they can quickly implement changes.

Swap out products across all the platforms in one go, making it more efficient in terms of implementation of the planogram on the floor.

“As India’s third largest pharmacy and lifestyle retail chain, our customers look to us as their partner in health care and wellness. We are constantly innovating with technology across our processes to delight our customers with world-class services. Merch-tech is a key focus for us in the digitalization of our core business processes. Blue Yonder being a market leader was a natural choice as our supply chain solutions provider, helping us quickly adopt a seamless category management solution and planogramming integration that delights customers with the best shopping experience across our growing store network.” Samika Gupta, space planning head, Wellness Forever.

Blue Yonder’s category management solution has allowed Wellness Forever to optimize layouts across stores, increasing space productivity and reducing out-of-stocks – all to increase customer satisfaction. By leveraging SaaS, Wellness Forever has unmatched scalability and reliability, as well as the ability to take advantage of new solution innovations as soon as they’re available.

“Wellness Forever was looking for a category management and planogram strategy that could pivot as customer preference and demand changed. With Blue Yonder’s category management solutions, they can build and maintain store-specific planograms to drive more efficiency for their planners and staff to better meet these changing needs. We are looking forward to further expanding our relationship with Wellness Forever in the years to come,” said Guru Ananthanarayanan, India country head, Blue Yonder.

About Wellness Forever

Headquartered in Mumbai, Wellness Forever has been founded by three well-known entrepreneurs with a collective experience of over 100 years of operating profitable pharmacies. The company currently operates a chain of over 350-plus pharmacy and lifestyle stores operating day and night in the 45 cities of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Some of the top pharmacies in the city are some of pharmacies owned and managed by the promoters of the company. Wellness Forever aims to create India’s most respected chain of branded lifestyle pharmacies and wellness stores which will deliver customers unmatched performance in lowering healthcare costs, ensuring the availability of products and healthcare information, and continuing to offer value added services to patients.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

