Wellbots is the Fastest-Growing Retailer Listed in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Action—Inc. magazine today revealed that Wellbots is ranked No. 34 and the fastest-growing retailer on its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. The Northeast list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this ranking represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Northeast region.

“It is a pleasure and honor to appear on the prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking again this year. Congrats to the Wellbots Team, our brand partners and thank you to all our customers for your unwavering trust and support. They mean the world to us” said Philippe Berdugo, CEO of Wellbots.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Here is Wellbots’ company profile: https://www.inc.com/profile/wellbots

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

About Wellbots

Wellbots is the leading online retailer of Smart Products including home robots, drones, electric scooters, smartwatches, and more. The company sells thousands of products manufactured by its partner-brands including iRobot, Garmin, Google Nest, Segway, and hundreds more brands. Wellbots boasts strategic partnerships with The Verge and Engadget, is a Google Trusted Store, and annually releases the Wellbots Ranking of the Top 25 Smart Products. Since its launch, Wellbots has grown into one of the Internet-of-Things industry’s leading authorities. https://www.wellbots.com

About the Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels.

Contacts

Press

Simon Li



simon@wellbots.com

646-741-2067