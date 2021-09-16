Wellbe Inc. Names Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer, Focusing on Accelerating Expansion Into New Markets and Service Lines





MADISON, Wisc.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UWGrad—Wellbe Inc., a healthcare automation company that makes care easier and more affordable with digital self-service tools for patients and providers, today announced Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate and broaden ongoing service line expansion.

Nett will lead Wellbe’s continued expansion into new markets, focusing on business development, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships. Wellbe today serves 21 healthcare systems across the United States with automated care solutions for orthopedics, bariatrics, cardiology, oncology, and other service lines. Wellbe in August announced funding from leading healthcare investors to accelerate innovation and growth.

In the last 12 months, Wellbe doubled the number of provider programs using its bariatrics solutions and introduced advanced navigation solutions in cancer, stroke, cardiology, and maternal care. The company’s ConnectedCareTM platform now includes an assortment of capabilities to help patients make informed decisions, prepare for their clinical visits, and improve their self-management during their care journeys. Wellbe solutions also have automated workflows and best-in-class analytics to track program performance.

“As Wellbe accelerates expansion into new segments of the healthcare market, Darcey brings valuable business development experience as a healthcare entrepreneur, Fortune 100 strategist, and digital health CEO,” said Wellbe Founder and CEO James Dias. “She is a growth-oriented, innovative, and energetic leader with a passion for improving people’s quality of life in healthcare settings. We look forward to the growth she will drive in new markets nationwide.”

Nett joins Wellbe from DotCom Therapy, where she was CEO of the growing teletherapy company that serves clients in 39 states. Previously, she was CEO of ImageMoverMD and President/Owner of Always Best Care Madison. Her experience across the spectrum of care also includes business development roles at Pfizer and MiMedx. Nett received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“With its versatile and proven care automation platform, Wellbe has tremendous opportunities to continue expanding its business and make healthcare easier for more patients and providers across the care spectrum, and I am thrilled to be part of the team,” Nett said. “Innovative health systems recognize that care automation is improving patient engagement and outcomes while lowering costs, and I look forward to collaborating with them and helping them adopt solutions that can drive meaningful transformation of care delivery.”

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, for more than a decade, Wellbe is committed to easing the care journey by unleashing the power of patient-provider partnerships. Its care automation platform, called ConnectedCareTM, increases patients’ engagement and satisfaction by providing actionable and easy-to-use information in real time throughout the care journey. Learn more at Wellbe.me.

Contacts

David Polet



608-440-8105



david.polet@wellbe.me