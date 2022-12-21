Well iQ Patient Engagement Platform Announces Series A Funding, Physician Advisors/Investors, 1300% Online Ratings Uplift

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcarereviews—Well iQ, a comprehensive online Patient Engagement Platform, announced the close of Series A funding with Western New York Venture Association/Buffalo Angels. Well iQ is also pleased to announce the addition of two physician Advisors/Investors to the Board of Directors, Dr. Jason M.Matuszak and Dr. Nicholas Violante of Excelsior Orthopedics www.excelsiorortho.com. Well iQ will use the funding to expand its client base and create additional integrations with electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Well iQ’s patent-pending patient engagement platform is a user-friendly digital survey solution that addresses the growing consumerization of healthcare globally. Patients increasingly rely on social media to choose healthcare providers. With easy access to a range of providers and low switching costs, physicians and medical practices need to harness and apply the “voice of the patient” to survive and thrive. The Well iQ digital survey is easy-to-complete, using staff photographs and eye-catching endorsement badges. It enables patient feedback at every touchpoint throughout their journey, ensuring patients know they are heard and employees know they are valued.

Western New York Venture Association/Buffalo Angel led the funding round. “It’s unique for a group of delighted customers to approach us to help them fund their vendor,” said Jack McGowan, Director of Buffalo Angels.

Excelsior Orthopedics is a delighted Well iQ customer. Before Well iQ, Excelsior had just 262 online reviews. In just 15 months, reviews have blossomed to 3,760 new reviews — 91% 5-star and 7% 4-star – a 1300% increase in public reviews. Excelsior physicians Dr. Jason Matuszak and Dr. Nicholas Violante have felt the impact for both Excelsior and their individual practices and joined Well iQ as investors and advisors.

“The investment from Buffalo Angels and our Investor/Advisors from Excelsior are ringing endorsements of the unique approach we’ve taken with the Well iQ patient engagement platform,” said Peter Harnish, CEO of Well iQ. “The future is bright for patients and providers with data-driven insights into their practices.”

About Well iQ

Well iQ provides a holistic online patient engagement platform that allows patients to provide real-time feedback at all touchpoints of the patient journey. Well iQ is sold as a Software as a Service. Please visit WelliQ.org.

