WeLink Expands Leadership Team to Drive the Next Generation of Fixed Wireless Access and Affordable Wireless Home Broadband

Mark Trout, Former Accenture, eBay, Vivint Solar leader and Brendan Smith, Former Sunrun Leader Join WeLink to Support Expansion and Rapid Growth.

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—WeLink, a disruptive, next-generation fixed wireless broadband provider, today announced two new members of its executive leadership team. Brendan Smith has joined as Chief Operating Officer and Mark Trout as President to expand WeLink’s next-gen, fixed wireless access broadband solution and bring affordable internet access to more people.

“Both Brendan Smith and Mark Trout join a talented team of executives, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the WeLink family,” said Kevin Ross, CEO & Founder. “As we strive to expand affordable internet access to more people and close the digital divide, Smith and Trout each have the unique and valuable experience necessary to scale our operations and strategy at a time of rapid growth and increased national focus on broadband. With Smith and Trout on board, we can continue to impress and build long-lasting relationships with customers and bring much-needed competition and choice to communities across the globe.”

Brendan Smith will be responsible for sales and general business operations, including customer experience and field teams across all markets. Continuing to build WeLink’s adoption, his focus will be on using his expertise to accelerate growth, ensure operational performance, improve process efficiencies and reinforce our strategic efforts.

Mark Trout will lead the company’s technology, network planning, deployment, and engineering, G&A functions, and coordinate our product offerings internationally. Mark will oversee network expansion, and network operations, including expanding coverage in new and existing metro markets in the U.S. Mark brings extensive enterprise experience to lead the overall company strategy, finance, marketing, human resources, and information technology.

Brendan Smith, Chief Operating Officer

He brings more than 18 years of experience leading large organizations. Brendan has served in various leadership positions focusing on field and business operations. As Senior Vice President at Sunrun, he managed over 4,000 employees within multiple departments in his most recent role. His responsibilities included the installation, maintenance, and system performance of more than 600,000 residential solar energy systems for single-family homes and multi-dwelling units (MDUs) in 23 U.S. states and has been a key component to the industry’s overall growth. Building efficient and cost-conscious processes that enable scale and deliver a world-class customer experience have been at the heart of his success.

Mark Trout, President

Before joining WeLink, Mark spent most of his career working for high-tech software and hardware companies, executing process optimization and systems strategies. Adding to Mark’s foundation was an extensive tenure at Accenture. He was responsible for the growth, business operations, and P&L for Accenture’s Electronics and High Tech Group. His career also includes a leadership role at eBay, where he was the Chief Transformation Officer for the Enterprise Group and was responsible for client growth, P&L, and operations. Mark recently served as CTO/CIO at Vivint Solar/Sunrun, leading the information technology and product organizations. In that role, he helped shape the strategic direction for systems and processes, architected the solution for Grid Services, and developed an industry-leading digital sales platform used in direct-to-home sales.

About WeLink

WeLink is a next-generation, fixed wireless service provider dedicated to democratizing the internet and connecting people. Our all-new, wireless-fiber technology is faster and more cost-effective to deploy than traditional fiber, making it an ideal solution for nearly every home. Founded in 2018 by wireless veterans, WeLink is led by Kevin Ross, former co-founder of Vivint Wireless. WeLink is backed by Digital Alpha Advisors and a strategic partnership with Cisco Systems. The team is headquartered in Utah with next-gen wireless broadband service to residents of Las Vegas and Phoenix metro markets. WeLink aims to close the digital divide.

Contacts

Eric Barrett



WeLink



VP of Public Relations



E: press@welink.com