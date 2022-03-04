WeLink Announces John Paul Farmer as Chief Innovation Officer and President of WeLink Cities to Drive Digital Equity

Former Obama Advisor and New York City CTO Joins Well-resourced Fixed Wireless Broadband Upstart During a Time of Rapid Growth and Expansion, Amid Increased Global Recognition that Broadband is Essential

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—WeLink, a disruptive, next-generation fixed wireless broadband provider, today announced that John Paul Farmer has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer and President of WeLink Cities. Farmer joins WeLink after serving as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of New York City since June 2019, where he applied emerging technologies to improve lives in the nation’s largest metropolitan area. A nationally renowned executive, Farmer has served in key public and private-sector leadership roles, including Senior Advisor for Innovation in the White House under President Barack Obama and Director of Technology and Civic Innovation at Microsoft.

Farmer joins WeLink at a time of rapid projected growth with an increased focus on closing the digital divide worldwide. The Biden Administration recently made significant investments to extend broadband infrastructure across the U.S., and global demand for high-speed internet has increased steadily since 2020. Farmer joins the company to help communities succeed using modern broadband technologies that have become more critical than ever to expand high-speed internet access and affordability.

“John Paul Farmer is a true innovator, and his extensive track record successfully guiding companies and governments is simply unprecedented,” said Kevin Ross, CEO of WeLink. “We’re excited for him to apply his experience and expertise in technology, policy, finance, and foreign affairs to drive innovation at WeLink. With John on board, we will accelerate our work to bring much-needed competition, choice, affordability, and unparalleled technology to cities across the country.”

At WeLink, Farmer will lead the company’s new growth initiatives and innovative development projects to bring affordable broadband to more people, including those in dense urban markets.

“Broadband is to the 21st century what electricity was to the 20th. I joined WeLink because the team here believes that universal broadband is the foundation to an equitable future, and the company has what it takes to deliver on that promise. After years at the helm of cross-sector efforts to close the digital divide, I can say with confidence that WeLink has it all: innovative technology, a truly visionary CEO, compelling unit economics, and the opportunity to transform the broadband marketplace fundamentally,” said Farmer. “The potential impact WeLink offers to society is unparalleled. I am excited to be a part of this innovative company that shares my vision to expand affordable ultrafast gigabit-speed broadband access to families and businesses, connect the unconnected, and improve lives for all.”

Farmer most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of New York City, appointed by the Mayor to set the city on the path toward universal broadband, among other duties. As CTO, he led the Big Apple’s award-winning digital initiatives, including the NYC Internet Master Plan, NYC Artificial Intelligence Strategy, NYC Internet of Things Strategy, NYC Digital Service, and an array of digital inclusion and digital rights programs.

Farmer is a graduate of Harvard University and holds an MBA in Finance & Economics and International Entrepreneurship from Columbia University. Before launching his noteworthy career in technology, Farmer played professional baseball in the minor leagues. In addition to his leadership roles at WeLink, he currently serves as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Urban Research.

About WeLink

WeLink is a next-generation wireless broadband technology and service provider dedicated to democratizing the internet and connecting people. Our all-new, wireless-fiber technology is faster and more cost-effective to deploy than traditional fiber, making it an ideal solution for nearly every home. Founded in 2018 by wireless industry veterans, WeLink is led by Kevin Ross, former co-founder of Vivint Wireless. WeLink is backed by Digital Alpha Advisors and a strategic partnership with Cisco Systems. The company is headquartered in Utah with next-gen wireless broadband service to residents in large metropolitan areas in the Southwestern United States. With its pioneering technology and skilled team, WeLink aims to close the digital divide.

