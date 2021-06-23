WekaIO Selected as a Winner in AI Breakthrough Awards

Company receives “Best Overall AI Platform” for its Limitless Data Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WekaIO™ (Weka), the fastest-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, enterprise technical computing, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA), was honored with the “Best Overall AI Platform” award for the Weka AI Limitless Data Platform as part of the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards.

The AI Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform founded to recognize artificial intelligence related technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world. The annual awards program honors AI excellence, innovation, and success in a range of AI/ML related categories, including AI and Machine Learning Platforms, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,200 nominations from all over the world.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the AI industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

Weka’s Limitless Data Platform™ is built on a shareable and distributed file storage system (WekaFS™) that delivers the simplicity, speed, and scale required by demanding AI/ML workloads. Designed to help future-ready clients’ data centers and enable digital transformation, the breakthrough WekaFS solution was architected to leverage the performance benefits of flash, high-speed networking, and compute acceleration technologies (like GPUs) whether the data resides on-premises, in the public cloud, or as a hybrid model. WekaFS stands out as a leading solution because it gives clients the leverage to get more value out of their compute resources, providing a full enterprise-grade solution with advanced security and full cloud integration.

“The best way to meet the storage requirements for AI environments is through a transformative solution capable of handling the entire data pipeline workflow on the same platform,” said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO at WekaIO. “So, we developed Weka AI™ as a way to solve storage challenges while enabling faster, deeper learning for artificial intelligence and analytics. We are pleased that the results of this development have been recognized by the AI Breakthrough Awards for its ability to provide high-performance, low-latency storage for I/O-intensive workloads like AI and machine learning.”

The AI Breakthrough Award is one of several awards given to WekaIO in the past few months. Others include Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, Data Breakthrough Award, Flash Memory Summit Best of Show, Tech Target Enterprise Data Storage Product of the Year Award, and Aragon Research Hot Vendor in AI.

Additional details about the AI Breakthrough Awards, including a full list of winners, is available at https://aibreakthroughawards.com/.

About WekaIO

WekaIO (Weka) is used by eight of the Fortune 50 enterprise organizations to uniquely solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation and discovery. Weka solutions are purpose-built to future-ready the accelerated and agile data center. Optimized for NVMe-flash and the hybrid cloud, its advanced architecture handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale, enabling organizations to maximize the full value of their data center investments. Weka helps the enterprise solve big IT infrastructure problems to accelerate business outcomes and speed productivity. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io.

