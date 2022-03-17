Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 29, 2022

Home Business Wire Wejo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March...
Will host business update call to review financial results, company strategy, operational KPIs and provide an outlook for 2022

MANCHESTER, England & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) (“Wejo” or the “Company”), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for autonomous, electric and connected vehicle data, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and host its quarterly business update call that morning at 8:30 am EDT.

Wejo invites all interested parties to participate in the call with Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow, and Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, to discuss the financial results, key elements of the Company’s business strategy, and KPIs management uses to help evaluate the Company’s operating performance. On the call, management will also discuss its outlook for 2022 results.

For optimal viewing of the business update, Wejo recommends that you join the live webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://www.wejo.com/investors/investor-relations. A replay of the business update call will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media platforms to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, updated brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for autonomous, electric, and connected vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 11.7 million vehicles and over 68.7 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Tahmin Clarke

investor.relations@wejo.com

Idalia Rodriguez

Arbor Advisory Group

investor.relations@wejo.com

