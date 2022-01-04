Wejo Announces Wejo Neural Edge Processing Platform Streamlining Connected Vehicle Data and Driving Autonomous Vehicle Reality Forward

In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo Neural EdgeTM uses machine learning to address data overload and deliver faster, more cost effective, and sustainable vehicle communication insights

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from AV, EV and connected vehicle data (CVD), today announced it is developing a breakthrough Wejo Neural EdgeTM platform that will enable intelligent handling of data from vehicles at scale, while providing incredible insights that protect privacy and empower automotive innovation. In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo will make the announcement virtually from the Microsoft Partners Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

With so much rich data coming from vehicles today, latency and data storage costs are potential obstacles in harnessing and scaling the power of real-time vehicle communications – both with other vehicles and the infrastructure that is set to power Smart Cities. Leveraging our strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure and powered by Wejo’s ADEPT platform, Wejo Neural EdgeTM optimizes how this data is managed within the vehicle, further processes it at the Edge and ultimately communicates to the cloud. This process will not only reduce data overload and maximize data insights but will reduce costs for automotive manufacturers and improve manufacturing of the vehicle to provide a better driving experience – supporting safer vehicles, enabling further advancements in EV and autonomous mobility, and reducing congestion and emissions.

“When I started Wejo in 2014, I knew that the proliferation of new mobility technology would drive data to a tipping point. And we are at that point today,” said Richard Barlow, Founder & CEO, Wejo. “With today’s vehicles producing approximately 25 gigabytes of data per hour, and as vehicle technology advances adding more sensors, data filtering and neural edge processing technology is essential to reduce this overload and drive the industry forward. Partnering with Microsoft and Palantir has positioned us to address this problem today, and to look ahead at the benefits of Wejo Neural EdgeTM as a driver in the growth of autonomous mobility. “

Wejo Neural EdgeTM will filter and analyze vast amounts of AV, EV and CV data before transmitting only the essential information to the cloud. This is made possible by utilizing in-car edge processing that Wejo is developing to filter only useful and valuable CVD before it is transmitted to the cloud. The embedded software technology in combination with Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform will enable Wejo Neural EdgeTM to power automotive innovation by:

Reducing network and storage costs for the auto manufacturers by optimising the data coming from the vehicle. Leveraging embedded software within the vehicle chipset, Wejo Neural Edge TM is designed to intelligently choose and prioritize the data to be sent from the vehicle to the cloud.

is designed to intelligently choose and prioritize the data to be sent from the vehicle to the cloud. Utilizing machine learning algorithms to reconstruct vehicle journey and event data, Wejo Neural Edge TM can take 20% of the data from autonomous, electric, and other connected vehicles and reconstruct it to represent 100% of the data, without any loss in data fidelity or integrity. The positive environmental impact is significant, as less data requires less storage which in turn reduces power consumption.

can take 20% of the data from autonomous, electric, and other connected vehicles and reconstruct it to represent 100% of the data, without any loss in data fidelity or integrity. The positive environmental impact is significant, as less data requires less storage which in turn reduces power consumption. Enabling Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2X) communications. Wejo Neural Edge TM enables the standardisation and centralisation of the data that comes from autonomous, electric and connected vehicles. Not only does this provide a key building block for communication in near real time, but it also supports communication with infrastructure services such as road signs, traffic lights and parking lots, so vehicles can easily anticipate the road ahead and optimise mobility experiences.

enables the standardisation and centralisation of the data that comes from autonomous, electric and connected vehicles. Not only does this provide a key building block for communication in near real time, but it also supports communication with infrastructure services such as road signs, traffic lights and parking lots, so vehicles can easily anticipate the road ahead and optimise mobility experiences. Delivering a digital twin of the vehicle and cities to reshape how we view the entire product and service ecosystem related to mobility. In a simulation environment, a digital twin of the US can be constructed to simulate how vehicles in different cities need to respond and navigate without having to outlay massive infrastructure costs of physical hardware or vehicles to be able to relearn how a vehicle should behave as an AV or EV, in the Smart City, etc.

“At Wejo, we believe that digital twins will reshape everything from road safety, to insurance, advertising, after-sales and more,” said David Burns, Chief Technology Officer, Wejo. “With Wejo Neural Edge we can look at what a CV is doing a kilometer away, and then alter and change the driver experience of an AV based on the information that is coming from down the road.”

As more auto manufacturers work to harness their vehicle data, Wejo Neural EdgeTM and Wejo’s common data model will enable different manufacturer makes and models to speak the same data language, a key component supporting vehicle to vehicle communication and vehicle communications with infrastructure and services. Wejo’s continued partnership with Palantir furthers how this model can adeptly address the problems of today and inform decisions for tomorrow.

“Our ongoing partnership with Wejo is focused on the most complex and critical challenges facing the future of mobility” says Shyam Sankar, Chief Operating Officer of Palantir Technologies. “What Wejo is building atop Palantir Foundry, including their cutting-edge neural edge technology, is a testament to the depth of their vision, speed of execution, and power of combining our technologies.”

Further details about the availability of the Wejo Neural Edge Processing platform will come at a future date.

About Wejo

Wejo (NASDAQ: WEJO) is a global leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionising the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organising trillions of data points from 11.9 million vehicles and more than 60 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardising and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organisations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 250 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

