Wedbush Securities’ Senior Vice President, Equity Research, Gerald, Pascarelli, CFA® Initiates Coverage on U.S. Cannabis Names CRLBF, CURLF, GTBIF & TCNNF

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent diversified financial services providers, is pleased to announce that Equity Research Analyst, Gerald Pascarelli, CFA® is launching coverage in the U.S. Cannabis sector. On the heels of his initiation on 11 stocks in the Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic Beverages sectors in October 2022, Gerald will expand to cover four stocks within the cannabis space: Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF). This initiation represents an extension into an area that was not covered by Wedbush, further expanding the scope of coverage of the firm’s Equity Research team.





Prior to joining Wedbush, Gerald served as VP of Equity Research at Cowen, Inc., where he covered both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sectors for eight years and was also an integral part of the firm’s coverage launch into the cannabis sector in 2016. In his previous role, Gerald contributed to several research white papers and cross-category consumer reports, focused on market sizing, consumer demographics and cannabis’ impact on alcoholic beverages. Prior to Cowen, Gerald spent eight years at Kingdon Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund. He states, “As we near the end of 2022, we believe that brighter days lie ahead for the U.S. cannabis industry. I look forward to developing this new vertical of research here at Wedbush and am compelled by the current risk/reward setup for this sector of the market.”

Kevin Merritt, Wedbush Securities’ Director of Research says, “We are thrilled to have Gerald initiating in the Cannabis space as it heralds a new area of growth for our Equity Research team. As we tap into this never-before-covered space for the firm, Gerald and his team are the perfect fit to champion this new effort.”

Gerald received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the State University of New York, at Albany. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

