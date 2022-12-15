Wedbush Securities Equity Research Welcomes Seasoned Technology Analyst Imtiaz “Taz” Koujalgi, as Managing Director, Equity Research, Software

Initiates Coverage on OKTA, CRWD, BASE, S, NEWR, DDOG, ESTC, DT, SPLK, MDB, SNOW, AYX, RNG, ZM and EGHT

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent diversified financial services providers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Imtiaz “Taz” Koujalgi, as its newest Equity Research Analyst. Taz initiates coverage on 15 stocks in the Enterprise Software sector, consisting of Cybersecurity, Analytics, Infrastructure and Communications names. He initiates on: Okta, Inc. (OKTA), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Couchbase, Inc. (BASE), SentinelOne, Inc. (S), New Relic Inc. (NEWR), Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), Elastic NV (ESTC), Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), Splunk Inc. (SPLK), MongoDB Inc (MDB), Snowflake Inc (SNOW), Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), RingCentral, Inc. (RNG), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) and 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). Taz’s joining Wedbush Securities expands the firm’s footprint in the Enterprise Software space and its continuous evolution of coverage. Taz is based in Wedbush’s New York office.





Before joining Wedbush, Taz served as Director of Software Equity Research at Guggenheim Partners as an integral part of the firm’s software coverage team. Throughout his tenure, Taz has covered the software sector on the sell-side and buy-side for more than a dozen years, starting in equity research with FTN Equity Capital following the enterprise software space before moving to Deutsche Bank and Aurmedis Global Investors, with his coverage of software and technology respectively. He states, “My deep understanding of and passion for the software space is rooted in my engineering background and early career in technology and programming at Wipro Technologies, Taos (IBM) and Merrill Lynch which allowed for my transition to the sell-side. I look forward to growing with Wedbush and being an integral part of the team.”

Kevin Merritt, Wedbush Securities’ Director of Research adds, “We’re thrilled to welcome Taz to our team and look forward to the impact he will have on our expanded software coverage. Taz’s strong background will serve to further accelerate our growth in the technology space.”

Taz received his Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from DYP College of Engineering in India, and his MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

Contacts

Natalie A. Svider



213-688-8057



publicrelations@wedbush.com