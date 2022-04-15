WEconnect Recovery and UT Health San Antonio Provide Texans with New Innovative Mobile Recovery Options for Substance Use Disorder Regardless of Insurance Status

Companies Expand Access to Industry-Leading Recovery App for the 1.6 Million Texans Dealing with Substance Use Disorders

SEATTLE & SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEconnect Health Management today announced it has expanded its relationship with Be Well Texas at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) to make its WEconnect Recovery app available to Texans dealing with substance use disorders (SUD), including the more than 20% of Texans without health insurance. The WEconnect Recovery platform provides a free and premium app and mobile support groups designed to support the people dealing with SUDs and mental health issues.

“Substance misuse doesn’t care where you work, what you do or what insurance you have,” said Daniela Luzi Tudor, CEO and co-founder of WEconnect Health Management. “We need to make the best solutions and services available to people in a way that works for them. More than five million Texans do not have health insurance, and we are proud to team up with Be Well Texas to make our full suite of mobile-based services available virtually to the uninsured.”

In November 2021, WEconnect Health and Be Well Texas expanded access to compassionate care for SUDs by changing the way addiction treatment medicine is delivered throughout Texas by offering treatment and support services through telehealth and in-person services. Clinical services are delivered under the supervision of board-certified physicians in Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry and are available for all people regardless of their ability to pay.

“The response to the mobile WEconnect Health service has been overwhelmingly positive and we are pleased to extend it to even more people,” said Dr. Jennifer Potter, Vice President for Research and professor of psychiatry at UT Health San Antonio. “This is a great example of how Be Well Texas is leveraging new technology to address one of the most significant issues today.”

WEconnect Health looks at the recovery journey in a new way. It enables members to earn rewards through tracking and completing support and self-care activities. It provides daily mobile support meetings led by peer support staff throughout the day including specialized support meetings. Its rewards program incentivizes members to create habits that support their recovery.

To date, there have been more than 750,000 participants in WEconnect Health’s mobile recovery meetings. A 6-month 2019 study of 190 Pennsylvania Medicaid members showed that use of the WEconnect app was associated with a 35% higher adherence in filling medication-assisted treatment (MAT) prescriptions and a 76% higher rate of primary care provider (PCP) engagement.

