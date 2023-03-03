<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
WeCommerce to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) a leading provider of ecommerce enablement software and tools for merchants, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The financial results will be disseminated via press release and will be accessible on WeCommerce’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.wecommerce.co.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online stores. Our family of companies and brands includes Pixel Union, Orbit Apps, Knit Agency, KnoCommerce, Archetype Themes, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring, and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit www.wecommerce.co or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce’s SEDAR profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contacts

Company:
David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

416-418-3881

david@wecommerce.co

