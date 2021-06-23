WebPT’s Year of Innovation Ushers in Next-Level Growth

The leading rehab therapy platform doubled down on innovation, releasing three new digital products in 12 months

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMR–As technology adoption in the rehab therapy industry accelerates, WebPT responds with new innovation and leadership advancements to support customer and patient needs as well as its continued growth and market expansion. Most recently, the company introduced Digital Patient Intake, which enables patients to complete intake paperwork from any Internet-enabled device, thereby simplifying the patient registration process as rehab organizations across the country return to pre-COVID patient volumes.

“The rehab therapy industry is making a tremendous rebound to pre-pandemic patient volumes, which has created a considerable need for forward-thinking solutions that enhance patient experiences and streamline operations,” said Nancy Ham, CEO of WebPT. “Over this past year, our team has worked tirelessly to fill this need—and thus, fulfill our mission of empowering rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice—by creating cutting-edge products and implementing meaningful organizational changes.”

As a result of WebPT’s ability to expertly evolve in accordance with the rehab therapy industry’s changing tides, the company has experienced a new wave of growth in the following areas:

Record-breaking technology adoption: The rehab industry saw record new technology adoption throughout 2020. According to WebPT’s 2021 State of Rehab Therapy report, nearly 65% of rehab therapy professionals reported using new technology last year. While virtual meeting, patient engagement, and telehealth software represented the bulk of new tech adoption, the number of rehab therapy professionals using digital documentation tools is also steadily climbing. WebPT’s suite of cloud-based products has expanded to more than 20,000 clinics across the US since its launch in 2008, and has served more than 37.2 million rehab therapy patients.

Product innovation: In addition to its Digital Patient Intake tool—which has already processed more than 750,000 patient intakes—WebPT introduced its:

Integrated telehealth solution, WebPT Virtual Visits, which has hosted more than 100,000 virtual patient visits since its launch in April 2020.

New-and-improved SOAP note documentation software, which brings a number of pathology-specific automations, customizations and streamlined processes to patient documentation.

As a result of its commitment to innovation, WebPT was a winner at the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Patient Relationship Management Solution.

New executives and job creation: The team has announced several key internal leadership appointments including Russell Olsen as Chief Product Officer, Shawn McKee as Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Ross as Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Klepps as the new Vice President of Operations, and Jenn Worthy as the new Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). WebPT’s continued momentum has also prompted the company to open additional roles across multiple departments, from RCM and product to sales and customer service.

Industry accolades: As WebPT continues to drive industry growth and ingenuity, the company has received several major acknowledgments over the course of this past year. Some include:

The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the eighth consecutive year;

The Healthcare Technology Report: Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2021—Nancy Ham;

Medigy HITMC’s Health IT Awards: 2021 Blog of the Year; and

Inspiring Workplaces Awards: Finalist for the 2021 Inspiring Culture Award.

To learn more about WebPT’s growth, expanding product suite, open positions and mission, please visit www.webpt.com.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies eight years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.

